"We will see what happens there" - Jurgen Klopp confirms contract talks have begun with Liverpool star 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that contract talks have started with Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.

The Reds striker has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals and contributing four assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Many had expected Firmino, 31, to be given a more withdrawn role under Klopp this campaign following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

After a prolific season at the Estadio da Luz, the Uruguayan frontman was signed for a club-record £85 million, including add-ons.

However, Firmino has impressed and has been a vital player for Klopp's side this term.

So much so that the German coach has revealed that talks over a new deal for the Brazilian have begun.

Firmino's current deal expires next summer, and the Reds are holding discussions to potentially extend it, according to Klopp (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Normal conversations are happening, so we will see what happens there."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Liverpool legend. Si señor Roberto Firmino overtook Lucas Leiva yesterday to become the Brazilian with the most appearances in Liverpool history, with 347 games.Liverpool legend. Si señor Roberto Firmino overtook Lucas Leiva yesterday to become the Brazilian with the most appearances in Liverpool history, with 347 games.Liverpool legend. Si señor 🇧🇷 https://t.co/2jNSDubR9G

Firmino joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim in 2015 for £21.3 million.

He has made 347 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 106 goals and contributing 78 assists.

During his time at Anfield, the Brazilian forward has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool striker Firmino reacts to being left out of Brazil's 26-man 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Firmino is will not be at the World Cup

Firmino will not be heading to the FIFA World Cup with Brazil despite having been in superb form for Liverpool this season.

The Reds striker was somewhat of a surprise omission from Tite's 26-man squad, with Selecao boasting nine attackers.

Firmino reacted to the news on his Instagram account, where he thanked fans for their kind messages over his deselection:

"Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages."

He continued,

"The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me it wouldn't be any different. Yesterday things didn't go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others."

The Liverpool frontman congratulated his Brazilian compatriots who had been selected for the tournament in Qatar:

"I take this opportunity here to pay my respect and congratulate all the summoned. It was, is, and will always be an honor to defend my country especially with the gift the Lord gave me. I stay here confident that God has the best for me and hoping that hexa comes."

The attackers heading to the FIFA World Cup with Brazil are:

Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid

Rodrygo - Real Madrid

Raphinha - Barcelona

Richarlison - Tottenham Hotspur

Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Antony - Manchester United

Pedro - Flamengo

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes