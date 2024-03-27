"We will see if they need him for next season" - Arsenal star's agent weighs in on client's future at club amid exit links

Arsenal star Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has weighed in on his client's future at the north London club.

Jorginho, who joined the club in January 2023 from Chelsea for a reported fee of €12 million, will be out of contract in the summer. Santos has now hinted that he will conduct talks with the club regarding Jorginho's future.

Santos said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"We will discuss with Arsenal about his contract being due to expire in June, it's our priority. Arsenal have fantastic group and we will see if they need him next season."

Santos also refused to rule out a return to Italy for the former Napoli midfielder. He said:

"Returning to Italy? Why not? One day maybe."

Jorginho since his move to the Gunners, has made 44 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and providing two assists. This season, the 32-year-old has played 28 games, scoring once and setting up another goal.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in taking Jorginho on a free transfer. The midfielder previously had a great stint with Napoli before joining Chelsea in 2018.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho impresses on international duty

Jorginho was in action for Italy as the Azzurri defeated Ecuador 2-0 in their latest friendly on Monday, March 25. Lorenzo Pellegrini (3') and Nicolo Barella (90+4') were on the scoresheet for Luciano Spalletti's team.

Jorginho started the game for his country and played 67 minutes before being subbed off. He had a thoroughly impressive outing, completing 26 of his 29 attempted passes. Jorginho made one tackle and one interception and won all five of his ground duels.

The game saw a midfield battle between two Premier League stars as Chelsea's Moises Caicedo was playing for Ecuador. Veteran Jorginho, however, outclassed the £115 million Blues' star and showcased his quality on the pitch.