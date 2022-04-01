"We will see what we do with that" - Jurgen Klopp provides update on injured Liverpool star ahead of Watford clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training ahead of their game against Watford. The 23-year-old full-back missed out on the England squad in the recently-concluded international break due to a hamstring injury.

However, Jurgen Klopp is still confident that the right-back could be in line to make a comeback against Manchester City in the title battle. Speaking to the press ahead of their home game against Watford, Jurgen Klopp said (via the Liverpool Echo):

"Trent trained yesterday in parts and is in full training today. We will see what we do with that. Trent wanted to play for England but he couldn't. The scans showed he could not go anywhere but sometimes injuries are not that serious"

"It depends what he does in team training. Intense with rehab team so physically he should be fine. I'll make the decision. Ready for Man City? I think so."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players this season. The England international is currently the club's leading assists provider this season. Alexander-Arnold has notched up 17 assists across all competitions. He also leads the charts for assists in the Premier League with 11.

Liverpool will look to get some momentum before facing Manchester City next week

Liverpool returns to league action following the international break with a home game against Watford. The Reds will be looking to build some momentum before they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Man City next week.

Following their game against Watford, Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on April 5.

As things stand, the Reds are second in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 69 points from 29 matches. They have notched up nine straight wins in the league, conceding just twice along the way.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently just one point behind Manchester City in the standings with nine matches remaining in the season. Their game against each other in the Premier League next week will be extremely crucial in the title race.

It is also worth mentioning that Liverpool and Manchester City have also been drawn against one another in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The game is also going to be important as Liverpool chase an unprecedented quadruple while City are chasing a treble this season.

