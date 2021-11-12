"We will stamp out our presence at the Qatar World Cup" - Cristiano Ronaldo posts motivational message after Portugal's 0-0 draw against Ireland

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post a motivational message after his team's 0-0 draw with Ireland last night (November 11).

Ronaldo and his team-mates drew a blank as Portugal played out a goalless stalemate against their less-fancied opponents. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying contest also saw Portugal centre-back Pepe sent off in the 81st minute.

After the game, Cristiano Ronaldo posted the following message on his Instagram account:

"Always difficult to play in Ireland, but the point scored leaves all the goals at our mercy. On Sunday, in front of our audience and in our home, we will stamp out our presence at the Qatar World Cup! Stay strong @portugal"

B/R Football @brfootball Pepe saw red for elbowing a player to the face as Portugal drew Ireland 0-0 in World Cup qualifying 🙃 Pepe saw red for elbowing a player to the face as Portugal drew Ireland 0-0 in World Cup qualifying 🙃 https://t.co/uWM6H4sqtV

Interestingly, Ronaldo and co played against Ireland back in September at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal. John Egan scored for the Irish on the cusp of half-time, a lead Stephen Kelly's side held well into the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo then popped up with goals in the 89th minute and the sixth minute of stoppage-time to give Portugal all three points.

The Portuguese will take on Serbia in the final match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign. Both sides have 17 points from seven matches in Group A and the winner will qualify for next year's Qatar showpiece as winners of their qualifying group.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning form for Portugal and Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has begun the 2020-21 season in fantastic form. Ronaldo, who won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 over the summer, recently became the all-time top-scorer in men's international football.

The 36-year-old's aforementioned brace against Ireland in September took his Portugal goal tally to 111, beating Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. Ronaldo now has 115 goals in 183 matches for his national team.

explains where the goals have come, against who — and who assisted them. Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Ali Daei's international men's goalscoring record. @Worville explains where the goals have come, against who — and who assisted them. Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Ali Daei's international men's goalscoring record.@Worville explains where the goals have come, against who — and who assisted them.

The Portuguese skipper has also been in fantastic form for Manchester United after joining them close to the end of the summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running on his return to Old Trafford and has netted nine goals in 12 matches for the Red Devils.

Five of Ronaldo's goals this season have come in four UEFA Champions League matches. Thanks to his goals, Manchester United are currently atop their group and look primed to qualify for the knockouts. Ronaldo also has four goals in eight Premier League games, but the Red Devils are currently sixth in the table.

Edited by Diptanil Roy