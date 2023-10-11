"We will talk before the training" - Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi's availability for Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay

Argentia boss Lionel Scaloni has cast doubt over Lionel Messi playing against Paraguay. The Inter Miami star is not back to full fitness but is training with his teammates ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Scaloni left the possibility of Messi playing against Paraguay hanging by a thread. He hinted that the final decision would be taken when the last training session was done, but admitted that the player looked in good shape.

He said:

"We still have one more training session left and that is important for Leo. We saw him well in recent sessions, in good shape. We will talk before the training to see if he plays from the start or not."

Scaloni understands why Messi is not interested in playing for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup but is not taking it as the final decision. He claims that there is enough time for the former Barcelona star to change his mind and said earlier this year:

"His statements seem to me to be very prudent and he is not lying. The reality is that he's going to see what happens. We're going to follow his progress and I think it's the logical thing to do. The World Cup is so far away and he is very cautious."

"The important thing is that he feels good and that he wants to play. With the passage of time we will see how he is and if he feels up to it, which is the important thing because he will know how to play football today and in ten years' time," he added.

Lionel Messi spoke to the media after the FIFA World Cup win last year and stated that he was not retiring soon. However, he insisted that playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup was impossible.

Lionel Scaloni counting on Lionel Messi at 2024 Copa America

While Lionel Scaloni is unsure about Lionel Messi playing in the 2026 World Cup, he is confident that the Inter Miami star will be available for the Copa America next year.

He was quoted by Spanish daily Marca as saying:

"I think Messi will play in the next Copa América. I will not be the one to say no to him. The fact of playing in the US doesn't make him less competitive, he carries the competitive gene inside."

"Messi will play good football until he wants to. Messi will continue to come [represent Argentina] until he says otherwise. I see him happy on the pitch and within the selection. Leo's looking good to me,” he said at a press conference earlier this year," he added.

Lionel Messi was a key figure for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He finished a goal behind Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race but collected the FIFA Golden Ball.