“We will try to be the bad guys in Messi’s MLS story” – FC Dallas coach warns ‘favorites’ Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 

Lionel Messi has made a mesmerizing start to life at Inter Miami but FC Dallas boss Nicolas Estevez wants his side to upset things.

The Hoops can do so when they clash with Messi's Herons side tomorrow (August 6). Estevez's men will be hosts at Toyota Stadium in the last 16 of their Leagues Cup clash.

The FC Dallas boss has acknowledged that any team that Lionel Messi is playing for enters a fixture as favorites. He said (via AS):

“Pep Guardiola has already made it clear. The team with Lionel Messi is always the favorite."

Messi has hit the ground running at DRV PNK Stadium, bagging five goals and one assist in just three appearances. He managed a brilliant brace last time out against Orlando City in a 3-1 win.

However, Estevez wants Dallas to play the role of the villain in the Argentine icon's story in the MLS thus far. He added:

“We will try to be the bad guys in Messi’s Major League Soccer story."

Inter Miami were in dreadful form before Messi's arrival this summer. They have now won three games in a row and are quickly becoming favorites to win the Leagues Cup.

The Herons will take on a Dallas side that beat Matzalan 2-1 in their Round of 32 clash. Messi and Co. will be eager to take another step towards the Leagues Cup final come Sunday night.

Lionel Messi has been channeling superheroes during the start of his Inter Miami career

Lionel Messi has been striking gold for the Herons thus far.

There was no better way for Lionel Messi to kickstart his Inter Miami career than how his debut panned out. He came off the substitutes bench and netted a stoppage-time free-kick winner.

Messi then followed that up with a delightful double in a 4-0 thrashing of Atlanta United. It was during that win when the Argentine legend celebrated in a nod to Marvel superhero Thor. He reached his hand out towards Herons co-owner David Beckham as he posed like the God of Thunder.

The legendary forward was at his best once again in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Orlando. Messi was the man of the moment as his brace set Gerardo Martino's men on their way to an impressive win at DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi celebrated one of his two goals in that victory by pulling off Black Panther's Wakanda Forever pose. It has been a heroic start to life for the Argentine icon in the MLS.