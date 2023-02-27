“We will try” – Dortmund chief makes interesting claim on Jude Bellingham’s future despite Real Madrid and Liverpool interest

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has claimed that he will try to renew the contract of Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side this summer as he eyes the next step in his career. Several clubs have shown interest in the teenager, but Real Madrid and Liverpool are said to be his preferred choices.

Borussia Dortmund have set a price tag of €150 million on the midfielder but are still looking to keep him beyond the summer. Kehl told the media today:

"At some point, probably, Bellingham will come to us and say 'I want to do something different,' but maybe he will also say 'No, I want to stay and extend my contract,' so we will try to sign him to a contract extension."

Liverpool target urged to join Real Madrid

Sol Campbell believes Real Madrid would be the best choice for Jude Bellingham. He claims that the Spanish giants are bound to be playing at the top level every season, which will make the midfielder even better.

Speaking at an event in Turkey earlier this year, Campbell said:

"Real Madrid is obviously one of the great historical teams and the way he playing, if he goes in the same direction, he would be perfect for Real Madrid because he is very young. He's way ahead in a lot of things, he just needs the right club and the right manager to guide him in the right direction, that's all, and the right environment, because sometimes you can go to the wrong environment and so you waste your talent for a few years."

He added:

"If he goes to Madrid, he will improve the team, but also the club can keep him in the future. It is a club that knows what to do with young players, to make sure they are going in the right direction and continue to perform."

Heaping praise on the Liverpool target, Campbell continued:

"And at Real Madrid, if you're good, you stay a long time. They keep all the really good players and Bellingham is one of the best young players. You just need the right environment to keep your feet on the ground and keep learning."

Liverpool are doing all they can to lure the Dortmund star but Real Madrid could steal the teenager.

