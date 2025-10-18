“We will try to do everything” - Javier Mascherano highlights what Inter Miami want to help Lionel Messi achieve this season

Javier Mascherano has said that Inter Miami will try everything to help Lionel Messi win the MLS Golden Boot award. He also said that the Argentine superstar deserves the MVP award this season.

Inter Miami are set to face Nashville SC at Geodis Park in their final game of the regular MLS season on Saturday, October 18. Lionel Messi has scored 26 goals in 27 games and has provided 15 assists in the league. He has two more goals than LAFC forward Denis Bouanga and three more than Nashville SC's Sam Surridge.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi potentially winning the Golden Boot, and said (h/t Miami Herald):

“If we can help Leo to win the Golden Boot, it would be fantastic. We will try to do everything as much as possible to help him to try to win that.”

He added that the former Barcelona superstar deserved the MVP award as well, saying:

“There is no doubt, it is indisputable. Even though he has played far fewer games than others, the impact and influence he has on our team… to measure Leo solely by his stats, which we could do, and he is the best, but it goes beyond his numbers. It’s his importance on the field and the enjoyment he gives everyone who has a chance to see him."

Lionel Messi would win the Golden Boot even if Bouanga or Surridge equal him on goals because of more assists and playing fewer minutes.

Son Heung-min opens up on Lionel Messi's influence in his move to MLS

Son Heung-min joined LAFC in the summer after spending a decade at Tottenham Hotspur. He has had a great start to life in MLS, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in nine games across competitions.

In a recent interview, Son spoke about whether Lionel Messi influenced his decision to join MLS, saying (h/t Tribuna):

“I came to MLS not because of him, but he had some influence on me; he made the league even bigger, and I want to be like him. There’s no hiding. We’re not on the same team, so I can’t wait to see him play.”

Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He's since registered 68 goals and 36 assists in 81 games for the Herons, winning the Supporters' Shield and the Leagues Cup.

