"We will try to execute it" - Jesse Marsch reveals how Leeds United can stop Liverpool

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed that his team will look to stop Liverpool from capitalizing on set-piece situations and try to hit them on the counter-attack in their upcoming showdown.

Marsch’s Leeds United will travel to Anfield for their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday, October 29. Having picked up a mere nine points from 11 league matches, the Whites currently find themselves in 18th place in the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, on the other hand, are eighth in the standings and will look to bounce back following last weekend’s embarrassing 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



And Jesse Marsch is sick of it



#BBCFootball Leeds United have gone eight Premier League games without a winAnd Jesse Marsch is sick of it Leeds United have gone eight Premier League games without a win ❌And Jesse Marsch is sick of it 😩#BBCFootball

In a pre-match press conference, Marsch was asked to address the Merseysiders’ difficult start to the season and reveal what weaknesses he saw in their game. The Leeds coach replied (via Vital Leeds):

“The weaknesses in Liverpool…[Laughs]. It’s not that we see a weakness in them, it’s can we challenge them in the intensity in which we play and with the ball can we limit them as much as possible, can we limit them on set-plays where they’ve been incredibly effective and can we not let them get out on the counter and can we find more situations where we can get out on the counter.

“Both teams like to play on the counter and they’re one of the most lethal in the world at that. I wouldn’t describe Liverpool as having weakness, I’d try to say we will have a game plan and we will try to stick to it and we will try to execute it to the best of our ability to give ourselves the best chance in the match.”

Liverpool challenge could be too big to overcome for Leeds United

On Wednesday (October 26), the Reds produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Ajax 3-0 in their Champions League Group A meeting in Amsterdam. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Harvey Elliott found the back of the net for the Merseysiders against the Dutch outfit.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Darwin Nunez has scored more goals than Gabriel Jesus in 440 fewer minutes this season Darwin Nunez has scored more goals than Gabriel Jesus in 440 fewer minutes this season 👀 https://t.co/CfA4n25YwD

Fresh off such an encouraging victory, Klopp’s men are unlikely to have difficulty finding their feet against the struggling Leeds. With Salah and Nunez getting back to their best, the hosts will fancy themselves scoring plentifully against a team who have already shipped in 18 league goals this season.

Poll : 0 votes