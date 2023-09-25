“We will not be watching”, “Let me go to bed” – Al-Nassr fans hilariously boycott cup game as they react to Cristiano Ronaldo being rested

Al-Nassr fans have reacted to star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo being rested for the King Cup of Champions Round of 32 clash at Ohod on Monday (September 25).

Ronaldo, 38, has been a regular in Al-Alami's lineup this season, bagging nine goals and five assists in eight games across competitions. He has played the full 90 minutes in all but one of those outings.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been rested for the Cup game at Ohod. In Ronaldo's absence, Sadio Mane, Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb will man the attack.

However, fans were hoping to see the 38-year-old in action and shared their thoughts after seeing that Ronaldo was not in the matchday squad. One tweeted about not watching the game:

"No Cristiano. We will not be watching!"

Another chimed in:

"Where is Cristiano? Let me go to bed."

Here're some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Luis Castro's side have won their last seven games across competitions, including five in the league, occupying fifth in the standings. With 15 points, Al-Alami trail leaders Al-Ittihad by three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023 year by the numbers

Cristaino Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the game. Even at the age of 38, he's still scoring goals and galore, proving that age is just a number.

With his brace in the 4-3 Saudi Pro League win at the weekend, the Portugal captain has scored 41 times for club and country. That includes 23 league goals - 15 in the 2022-23 season and nine this season. The tally also includes six goals in Al Alami's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign.

Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five times in as many games in Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 campaign. Overall, his record for the year stands at 33 goals and eight assists in 39 games across competitions for club and country.