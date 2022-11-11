"We will not be watching without Cristiano Ronaldo" - Fans react as Manchester United announce strong lineup for Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa 

Fans reacted on Twitter as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag named a Cristiano Ronaldo-less lineup for his team's EFL Cup clash against Aston Villa on Thursday, November 10.

Despite not naming Ronaldo, Ten Hag has fielded a strong starting XI. His side suffered a devastating 3-1 away loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League in their previous game on November 6.

Martin Dubravka will be making his first appearance for the club since signing on loan from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

Victor Lindelof and club captain Harry Maguire have started at the heart of the defense for the Red Devils. Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot are the full-backs for the game.

Bruno Fernandes is also back in the team after being suspended for the previous weekend's league clash against Villa. Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay have all started the game.

Anthony Martial is back in the first XI as he will pair up with Marcus Rashford in attack.

Fans, however, were not happy with the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is not even in the squad for the game. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester United fans:

. @Z7Pcvxkedd @ManUtd I think I speak for everyone when I say we will not be watching without Cristiano Ronaldo In the starting lineup @ManUtd I think I speak for everyone when I say we will not be watching without Cristiano Ronaldo In the starting lineup

🔰 @UtdRyan_ @ManUtd Ronaldo not even in the squad. Speed couldn’t have chosen a worse game lmao @ManUtd Ronaldo not even in the squad. Speed couldn’t have chosen a worse game lmao

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing🥲🥲 i’m crying right now i flew all the way to manchester to see ronaldo and he not playing🥲🥲

The Carabao Cup has turned out to be a disastrous campaign for the majority of top English clubs so far. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur were eliminated after their losses last night. Fans will keep a close eye on whether United can avoid a similar fate.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate keen to win the UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford is keen to win the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Red Devils.

While speaking to the club's website, the English forward said:

“I want to win the biggest trophies. I’ve been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play in finals for the club, win finals for the club, and have a few trophies under my name, but I want to get the big trophies – I want to get the Premier League, the Champions League.

"But we can’t expect to just jump back to those heights. This season we’ve showed at times that we can compete with the best teams in the league, and then we’ve showed that there’s no room to switch off."

United will play one more game before the World Cup. They will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on November 13.

