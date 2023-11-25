"We will welcome him with open arms" - Champions League manager ready to sign Raphael Varane from Manchester United

RC Lens manager Franck Haise has admitted that the club will 'welcome' Raphael Varane with 'open arms' if he decides to leave Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t PeoplesPerson), the relationship between Varane and Ten Hag broke down after the defender was dropped for the Manchester derby last month. He was an unused substitute as the Red Devils lost 3-0 in the league at home.

Varane has since been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Bayern Munich have been one of the teams linked with the former Real Madrid superstar.

However, according to journalists Tobi Altschaffl and Christian Falk (h/t @iMiaSanMia on X), the player isn't a serious target for Bayern due to his high wages. Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the player's future, Haise has said that Lens will be open to re-signing the defender.

The 52-year-old manager said in comments carried by Calciomercato.com:

"If Varane wants to return we will welcome him with open arms. However, with the contract it's another thing, I read that it would also be complicated for Bayern Munich to pay his salary and if it is for them... But maybe he wants to come back and I don't know, who knows. However, it is not a current debate to be addressed now."

Varane signed for Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 for a transfer fee of £42 million. He has since made 75 appearances for the club across competitions.

Varane spent nine years at RC Lens, appearing in 24 senior games for the club before making the switch to Real Madrid in the summer of 2011. The French outfit, meanwhile, have been performing well in recent years.

They qualified for this year's UEFA Champions League and are currently placed third in Group B after four matches. Three of their five points this season came in a famous 2-1 win against Arsenal last month.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag addresses Raphael Varane situation

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has denied any potential rift between him and Raphael Varane.

The Dutchman has continued to prefer the likes of Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof over Varane. The four-time UEFA Champions League winner has played just 18 minutes in United's last five league games combined.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (26 November), Ten Hag said:

"Rapha Varane? I don't know what you're talking about. It's rumours. Very important player, but there's internal competition and there should be at a top club, as we are."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner hasn't completed 90 minutes in a league game for Manchester United since gameweek two.