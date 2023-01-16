"We will win" - Arsenal star makes defiant claim ahead of high-profile clash against Manchester United

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba has made a bold claim that his side will come out on top when the Gunners and Manchester United go head-to-head in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday (22 January).

Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford when the two clubs last met in the English top flight on 4 September. Mikel Arteta's men will be eager to earn an important victory against the only team they've lost to in the league so far and Saliba is confident of getting revenge.

The Frenchman told talkSPORT:

“It is better when you have the pressure at the top than down. It is better like this. We don’t have to have pressure, we have a big game next week. They are the only team to beat us in the Premier League and we want to beat them again at home. We will prepare for this game very good and we will win in front of our fans."

It's been a dream start for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. The Gunners currently sit atop the table with 47 points in 18 games. They have recorded 15 victories, two draws and just one defeat (to Manchester United). Arteta's side are being tipped by many to go all the way and claim the league title.

Commenting on his side's efforts, Saliba admitted that he is surprised by the Gunners' position in the table even though he had a positive feeling heading into the season. He said:

“Of course, we want to be in the lead but I didn’t imagine we were like this in January. After the summer, when I saw the team and the mentality I told myself we can do something this season."

Arsenal versus Manchester United: a look at their last five meetings

William Saliba is ready to take on the Red Devils.

Arsenal and Manchester United's clashes have always proven to be interesting with both sides giving their all on the pitch to secure bragging rights. The two sides have an equal number of wins across their last five meetings.

They've both secured two victories each to go with one draw between November 1, 2020, and September 4, 2022. The two sides have scored a combined 14 goals across those fixtures, grabbing seven goals apiece.

Given how the two teams have impressed in recent games, fans can expect another brilliant match at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

