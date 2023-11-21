"We will work tirelessly to evaluate the changes" - Inter Miami chief makes promise to Lionel Messi and team ahead of transfer window

Inter Miami Sporting Director Chris Henderson has promised Lionel Messi and Co. to work tirelessly in an effort to bring in more signings during the offseason.

The Herons unfortunately crashed out of the MLS playoffs this season after finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference. Eventually, David Beckham's team were nine points behind ninth-placed Charlotte FC, who occupied the final playoff spot.

Despite the additions of several European stars like Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba in the summer, the side failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Gremio striker Luis Suarez is now one of the biggest names linked with a move to Inter Miami in 2024. Addressing the need for additions in the near future, Henderson said on Monday, November 20 (via Miami Herald):

"We have seen what this team is capable of when we’re on all cylinders and everyone is out there. We had some beautiful football, controlling games. But we want more. We will improve this roster for 2024. We will work tirelessly to evaluate the changes that need to be made."

Although the Miami-based side's MLS season was cut short, the club managed to secure their first-ever trophy in the form of the Leagues Cup. It was Lionel Messi who stole the show during this competition, bagging 10 goals and an assist from just seven appearances.

Inter Miami Sporting Director fails to confirm Luis Suarez reunion with Lionel Messi in 2024

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, is heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami in 2024. The pair shared the pitch 258 times for La Blaugrana, managing 99 joint goal contributions in the process.

Despite these rumours, Inter Miami Sporting Director Chris Henderson failed to provide an update on the negotiations with the player. Addressing Suarez's links with the Herons, he said (via Miami Herald):

"He’s currently with Gremio, so we don’t want to comment on a player who is not on our roster. He is a player who has always been linked with our team and it’s great to have great players around the world connected with Inter Miami and wanting to come here."

Although he is aged 36, Suarez is a prolific goalscorer who has played at some of the top clubs in Europe, including Liverpool and Barcelona, among others. This season, he's bagged 23 goals and 16 assists across all competitions for current Brazilian side Gremio.