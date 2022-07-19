"We have to win from the start" - Erik ten Hag provides crucial update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hinted toward a renewed contract for Cristiano Ronaldo, which could see him play at Old Trafford for more years.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international signed a two-year contract with his former English club after ending his three-year stint with Serie A giants Juventus.

The Dutchman was signed as the club's new full-time manager and has been assigned the job of building a solid squad after the team's disappointing run over the last many seasons. Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, extending their trophy-less streak to five years.

Speaking of the Portuguese forward, ten Hag reiterated the club's stance on not letting him go this summer and is looking forward to working with him and bringing back the club's glory days. The Dutchman also hinted towards a new contract for Ronaldo.

He said via 90min:

“I am well informed, he also has an option [of another year]. Yes [he could stay beyond next season]. Of course, I have signed here for three years but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start so I don’t look that far ahead."

ten Hag added:

“I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time but in the end we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad."

The Dutch tactician further said:

"The players dictate the way you play. Especially players who score goals because they are extremely important for a team. You construct your team around them.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals last season, 18 in the Premier League, and six more in the Champions League. He was the club's highest scorer and finished second in the Premier League Golden Boot race.

Clearly, with such phenomenal form from Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag would not want him to leave ahead of the new season.

Cristiano Ronaldo might finish his second year of the contract with Manchester United after getting snubbed by Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Chelsea have openly dismissed reports linking them with a potential move for Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the new season.

This might push the Portuguese international to respect his contract with Manchester United and play for another year at Old Trafford.

The five-time Champions League winner is not willing to drop down to the Europa League, but with no viable options on the table, the player might stay in the Premier League for another year.

