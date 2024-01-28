"We winning 4-0" "It's a wrap" - Liverpool fans react as 27-year-old superstar named in lineup to face Norwich in FA Cup fixture

Liverpool fans reacted with excitement after Diogo Jota was named in the starting XI to face Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The tie is scheduled to take place at Anfield later today (Sunday, January 28).

The Reds will aim to put in a strong performance after Jurgen Klopp recently announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. They defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the third round to get their FA Cup campaign off to a bright start.

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, and Joe Gomez make up the defense. The midfield consists of James McConnell, Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch. Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Diogo Jota start in attack to complete the starting XI.

Fans are pleased to see Jota return to the starting XI. The Portugal international has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

One fan wrote:

"JOTA STARTING WE WINNING 4-0."

Another fan wrote:

"Jota is starting. It’s a wrap."

Dominik Szoboszlai pinpoints his main goal at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has claimed he hopes to stay at Anfield for a long time. He also admitted his main goal was to win as many trophies as possible after a successful start to his tenure at the club.

Szoboszlai has impressed since joining the Reds from RB Leipzig last summer. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in 26 appearances, helping the Merseysiders compete for the Premier League title, UEFA Europa League, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup.

The Hungary skipper said (via Liverpool's official website):

“I need more time. I’m here for six months, I want to be here long enough and achieve a lot of things until I do something that is forever. It’s just the beginning hopefully. I want to be here as long as I can and do my best and win as many trophies as I can."

He added:

“As we see now in this moment, we are in the middle of the season so now it’s getting even more started. We are at the top of the table and we want to be there at the end of the league.”

Szoboszlai will have the opportunity to win his first trophy for the club on February 25 when Liverpool face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.