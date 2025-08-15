"We are winning this 4-0", "Pray for the Premier League" - Fans react as Liverpool name XI for PL opener against Bournemouth

Liverpool fans are conveying their excitement on X after Arne Slot named a strong starting XI to face Bournemouth. The two sides are set to face each other in the opening fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign at Anfield later tonight (Friday, August 15).Alisson Becker starts in goal for the Reds. Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Florian Wirtz, while Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Hugo Ekitike start up front to complete the starting XI.Slot has named a well-rounded starting XI that will be aiming to get off to a winning start against the Cherries as Liverpool look to retain the title. While Ryan Gravenberch misses out due to suspension, and Conor Bradley remains sidelined due to injury, the Reds still have depth in quality. The likes of Frimpong, Wirtz, Ekitike, and Kerkez have also been handed their Premier League debuts, having joined the club this summer.One Liverpool fan posted:&quot;What a line up 💪 we are winning this 4-0!&quot;Rhys Williams @LFC_Rhys18LINK@LFC What a line up 💪 we are winning this 4-0!Another fan tweeted:&quot;PRAY FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUE&quot;𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐢e👾 @Lfc_samieLINK@LFC PRAY FOR THE PREMIER LEAGUEOther fans reacted below:&quot;Great team. Perfectly balanced. Now let's get the win reds. YNWA #DoItForDiogo,&quot; one fan commented&quot;I’m sorry Bournemouth 😂😂💔💔,&quot; another added&quot;Let’s get it done! The long wait is over,&quot; one fan typed&quot;First lineup for our title defense is SPOT ONN,&quot; another chimed in&quot;The Cherries will score at Anfield&quot; - Chris Sutton makes scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Bournemouth PL clashBBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to defeat Bournemouth 3-1 in their upcoming Premier League fixture. However, he backed the Cherries to score, highlighting the Reds' poor defending during pre-season.Arne Slot and Co. haven't been convincing at the back this summer, having lost 4-2 to AC Milan in a friendly. They also barely defeated Athletic Club (3-2) before losing the FA Community Shield final to Crystal Palace on penalties after the game ended 2-2 in normal time.Despite this, Sutton wrote (via BBC Sport):&quot;We will have to see how all of Liverpool's new players settle in, and also, sub-consciously, the effect the sad loss of Diogo Jota will have on their squad - it is very difficult to measure that. Bournemouth have sold most of their defenders, but I still think they will be fine this season because they are so well-organised under Andoni Iraola.&quot;He added:&quot;Liverpool signed one of them, Milos Kerkez, but their boss Arne Slot is still worried about his backline by the sounds of things, because of the goals they have leaked in pre-season. So, I would expect some goals in this one, especially because Bournemouth are always quite attack-minded. The Cherries will score at Anfield, but Liverpool will score more.&quot;&quot;They have made a few changes to their team but they are the champions and they are at home. They will get over the line, and Mohamed Salah will get off the mark, although I am not sure I am going to get him into my Fantasy Premier League team.&quot;The Reds will be firm favorites to secure all three points. They have won 11 of their last 12 league games against Bournemouth, with their last loss being a 1-0 defeat in March 2023.