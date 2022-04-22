“We are winning” – Barcelona fans confident as Xavi names duo together in line-up against Real Sociedad

Barcelona fans are confident about their chances against Real Sociedad following the inclusion of stars Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique as center-backs in the released lineup. The Spanish giants take on La Real in a crucial La Liga clash on Thursday, April 21.

Pique has been out injured, which has seen the Blaugrana's defense stumble on occasion in recent games. Now that the experienced defender is set to play alongside youngster Araujo, the Camp Nou faithful have high expectations for the game.

Here is a selection of tweets from the Blaugranes, who took to Twitter to share their delight in the centre-back pairing:

Pique has not played with Xavi Hernandez's men since he featured against Eintracht Frankfurt for just 23 minutes. Since then, Barcelona have been overwhelmed in defense, winning just once in four games, which has also seen them concede seven goals.

The Blaugranes will be hoping that Pique remains in top form alongside Araujo in their bid to overtake Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the La Liga table.

Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen look set to fight for PSG star's signature: Reports

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen are set to go head-to-head in a bid to sign talented Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons. The young Dutch midfielder has been developing consistently at PSG and is already drawing the attention of some of European football’s biggest clubs.

Simons, who hails from Amsterdam, is held in high regard by the coaching staff at PSG and is expected to break into the first team imminently. He was initially on the books at Barca and also had brilliant reviews during his time at La Masia.

However, PSG convinced Simons to trade Camp Nou for Paris in 2019 and now have their hands on one of the most promising prospects in football.

The Parisians have proceeded to fast-track his development and have already featured him seven times this season. This comes on the back of promising the Dutch teenager that he would be involved in the first team; a promise Barcelona reportedly could not make at the time.

The young midfielder has, however, caught the attention of his former club in his seven appearances for PSG. Bayer Leverkusen are also very interested in the midfielder, with the German club intent on adding the impressive midfielder to their stable of talent.

It is unlikely that PSG will let go of the midfielder without putting up a big fight. However, they will have to prepare for the attention the talented midfielder will attract as he reaches maturity.

