"We are winning the league", "Finally got a clean sheet" - Twitter reacts as Liverpool breeze past Brentford to a comfortable 3-0 win

Liverpool fans reacted jubilantly on X (formerly Twitter) after the Reds cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against Brentford at Anfield on Sunday, November 12.

The Reds' exceptional form at Anfield continued as they won their ninth successive home game across all competitions with a two-plus goal margin, the joint-longest run in the club's history.

Liverpool had the better start against the Bees in the first half. Darwin Nunez found the back of the net twice in the 22nd and 28th minute, but both strikes were ruled out for offside.

Brentford had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute when Bryan Mbeumo had a one-v-one situation with Alisson following a rapid counter-attack. However, the Brazilian shot-stopper made a superb save to deny the winger.

The Reds punished Thomas Frank's side just seven minutes later as Mohamed Salah finished brilliantly into the bottom-left corner after being teed up by Nunez. Salah should have scored again in second-half stoppage time, but somehow blazed his effort from close range over the bar.

Salah scored his 200th goal in English football in the 62nd minute with a simple header from Kostas Tsimikas' cross to make it 2-0. Brentford insisted that the ball had gone out of play before Tsimikas crossed it, but VAR stuck with the on-field decision.

Diogo Jota blasted the ball into the back of the net from outside the box 12 minutes later to seal all three points for the Reds. They are now second in the Premier League standings with 27 points from 12 games, only behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference.

One fan posted:

"WE'VE FINALLY GOT A CLEAN SHEET"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"WE ARE WINNING THE LEAGUE"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool vs Brentford: Exploring the stats from Premier League fixture

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. dominated possession with 59 percent of the ball. They also completed 497 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent. In contrast, Brentford had 41 percent possession and registered 336 passes with an accuracy of 74 percent.

Liverpool looked the more threatening team on Sunday and deserved the win, landing a total of 17 shots, with 10 of them being on target. On the other hand, Brentford had 16 shots in total, with three being on target.