"We are winning the league", "HUGE three points" – Fans react as Liverpool defeat Brighton 2-1 in Premier League fixture

Liverpool fans have expressed their elation after a 2-1 Premier League win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday (March 31).

The Reds, who entered their latest game as the second-placed side in the Premier League, bounced back from a goal down against Brighton. Danny Welbeck scored a fantastic strike to stun Anfield in the second minute before Luis Diaz equalized in the 27th minute. Mohamed Salah scored the winner with his left foot right after the hour-mark.

Following the end of the contest, Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League table with 67 points from 29 outings. However, they could fall down should Arsenal defeat hosts Manchester City later this Sunday.

Celebrating the Reds' recent victory, a supporter posted on X:

"We are winning the league."

The Premier League India account also shared their thoughts on X:

"HUGE three points 🔝"

Here's how other fans and accounts reacted to Liverpool's home win:

Liverpool, who have lost just two of their 29 league outings this season, dominated Brighton this weekend. They relished 55% possession, completed 510 passes with 89% accuracy, and registered 30 overall shots.

The Reds will next face 20th-placed Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Thursday (April 4). They will lock horns with rivals Manchester United during their league visit to Old Trafford on April 7.

Liverpool star opens up on injury return

Ahead of the Reds' match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked to shed light on his recovery from his knee injury. He responded to Sky Sports (h/t Echo):

"It's going well now, finally in the final stages and just excited to get back out there. It's hard watching and not being a part of it, it's one of the longest [injuries] of my career so far. It gives you that hunger to get back out there and perform."

Claiming that he could return in mid-April, Alexander-Arnold continued:

"I think a couple of weeks, if everything keeps going well and there's no setbacks. [I've] got to keep working hard. I'm not going to get back into the team – it's not what I'm expecting – but it's exciting. I want to get out there, help the lads and be in a title race."

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has been out of action for the Reds after sustaining his knee injury in a 3-1 win over Burnley on February 10. In his absence, Conor Bradley has impressed with excellent displays at right-back.

So far this season, Alexander-Arnold has registered two goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.