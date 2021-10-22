"We could be without 2-3 players" - Solskjaer provides injury update on Bruno Fernandes and other Manchester United stars ahead of crunch Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Bruno Fernandes is a doubt for the clash against Liverpool. The Red Devils' boss has also cast doubt on Marcus Rashford and Fred's fitness ahead of the fixture.

Bruno Fernandes was spotted hobbling after the Atalanta win, in which he got two crucial assists in the second half. Rashford and Fred were also injured in the game and had to be substituted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was speaking ahead of the Liverpool game when he claimed there could be a few players missing the game. He told Manchester United TV:

"We've had some knocks, which you expect during games. That's good, that we get some players giving everything, and then we just have to assess them. I'm not going to rule anyone out from Sunday but I'm not sure if everyone's going to be fit. Anthony is still working on his fitness, hopefully, he's come through today and let's see how he is tomorrow."

While speaking with the journalists in the pre-match press conference, Solskjaer confirmed the same. He added that he is happy to see players giving it their all on the pitch but hopes they are fit for the next game. He said:

"Games like Wednesday will always bring knocks and bruises. We have two or three with knocks but I hope I can pick from a fit squad. Bruno might be a doubt but he's doing everything he can to be fit. I can't say if Fred will be fit or not. We might have the whole squad fit but may miss two or three. We'll see."

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have also been ruled out for Manchester United ahead of the Liverpool clash.

Liverpool team news ahead of Manchester United game

Liverpool also have injury worries with Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott on the sidelines. The Spaniard was injured in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace over a month ago and is yet to recover.

Curtis Jones is expected to be back for the Reds but Jurgen Klopp has refused to confirm if all his players are fully fit after the midweek win against Atletico Madrid.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar