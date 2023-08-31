"We woke up one morning and saw him sitting there" - Inter Miami star opens up on whirlwind spell that led to Lionel Messi's arrival

Inter Miami players have been in a state of euphoria ever since football legend Lionel Messi joined them this summer. Herons defender Kamal Miller gave an insight into how the Florida club managed to sign the Argentine megastar on a free transfer after he left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi has been an electrifying force on the field, scoring an incredible 11 goals in just 10 matches across competitions. The transformation within the club has been nothing short of miraculous.

With Lionel Messi's experience, Inter Miami won every single game in the Leagues Cup, winning the trophy. They also clinched a victory in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

In a candid conversation with Vibe 105.5FM on YouTube, Kamal Miller talked about the magic behind Lionel Messi's addition to the team:

"They used it as a part of the recruiting process. They said we're gonna get Leo and Sergio in the summer but you don't really believe it until it happens. We know how much Barca were dying to get Leo and if he went to Barca, Sergio and Jordi definitely weren't coming to Miami so it's pretty crazy."

Discussing his personal experience playing alongside Lionel Messi, Miller revealed:

"We just woke up one morning and saw him sitting there. His training habits and how he plays the game have given me a personal boost, he's the greatest player ever. He's taking care of his body and doing all this work at the gym at 36 years of age, I have no excuses. I have to get on the ball and get it done. Overall, it's just a joy playing with him."

Lionel Messi's impact has now extended beyond Europe and Argentina and onto Major League Soccer (MLS) and the locker room in South Florida.

Stalemate in South Florida: Inter Miami and Nashville draw blanks in Lionel Messi's first MLS home game

Inter Miami couldn't score against Nashville SC, marking the first time the South Florida team has failed to find the back of the net since Lionel Messi's high-profile arrival. On his home debut in the MLS, Messi had two free-kick opportunities that could have broken the deadlock, but neither found their mark.

This occasion stood as only the second time Lionel Messi has been silenced in terms of goals since he joined the Herons. However, it's worth remembering that the first time, in a US Open Cup match against Cincinnati, he still managed to dazzle with two assists.

Despite the absence of goals, the draw wasn't a total loss for Inter Miami. They added a crucial point to their season tally, keeping their flickering hopes for a playoff berth alive.

As they entered the fray 11 points away from the last playoff spot, this point could be significant in their journey from the 14th spot towards the coveted ninth place in the MLS standings.