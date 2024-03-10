“We won the Champions League thanks to his goals” - Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes claims that Real Madrid attacker doesn’t score enough

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Rodrygo Goes' contribution to the side amidst recent criticism about the Brazilian's output.

Rodrygo joined Los Blancos from Brazilian side Santos in 2019. He has gradually grown to become an important player for the Spanish giants. He played a vital role in their UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season, scoring some key goals in the knockout stages.

However, Rodrygo has come under some criticism recently regarding his goal contributions. The 23-year-old winger has scored just one goal in his last 11 appearances across competitions.

Real Madrid are set to host Celta Vigo next in La Liga on Sunday, March 10. In a pre-match press conference, Ancelotti was asked about Rodrygo's lack of goals and he responded:

"Rodrygo lacks goals? His history is successful, we won a Champions League thanks to his goals. He's always helping us."

Rodrygo has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 39 games across competitions for Real Madrid this season. He had a prolific spell around Christmas but his form has dipped massively since.

Los Blancos have coped well, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. scoring consistently. However, Rodrygo will need to step up as they prepare to enter the business end of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's form since beating Girona

Los Blancos hammered La Liga title rivals Girona 4-0 at home on February 9. They have, however, struggled to put in similar performances since. Real Madrid have won two and drawn three of their five games across competitions since but their performances have been underwhelming.

Ahead of the Celta Vigo clash, manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the same and said (via Managing Madrid):

“After the Girona game, the best of the season, we have suffered a little more. It may be that we have lowered our level somewhat. This makes us think about what we can do better. And from there, improve.

"To say we’re worried... We’re not. We evaluate things well with the greatest possible criticism. On Wednesday, evaluating the game was easy; it lacked intensity and attitude. We have to do both against Celta.”

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table, four points above Girona. They can extend their lead to seven points if they beat Celta Vigo on Sunday.

They have also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, beating RB Leipzig 2-1 over two legs.