"We won’t let him leave" - David De Gea fires transfer warning to Real Madrid amid interest in Manchester United attacker

Manchester United superstar David De Gea is adamant to not let teammate Alejandro Garnacho join Real Madrid. He told this to the media after United's 1-0 friendly loss against Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag's United have suffered two awful losses in their past two friendly games. A 4-2 loss against Cadiz was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Betis.

After the game against Betis, De Gea was asked about Los Blancos' interest in former Atletico Madrid academy product Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho was bought from La Rojiblancos for a fee of £300,000. He currently earns around £5,000 per week. However, the Red Devils are keen to tie him down to a long-term contract.

Real Madrid's interest might ruin the Premier League club's plans. De Gea, however, would just not let the youngster go. He said (via Metro):

"We won’t let him leave."

Garnacho has been a rare bright spark for a mediocre Manchester United side this season. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in 10 games for the senior team across all competitions.

United, meanwhile, are in fifth spot in the Premier League table. They are way off the league leader Arsenal; 11 points is the exact margin of the deficit after 14 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also gone after his contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated last month. Ten Hag can't afford to let go of Garnacho as well from a depleted United attacking line.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag managed to find bright spots in friendly losses

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag surprisingly managed to find bright spots from two back-to-back losses against Cadiz and Real Betis.

The Dutch manager said his team were young whereas Real Betis were an experienced side. Ten Hag also said that United were the better team against Cadiz.

Speaking to the media after two defeats, Ten Hag said (via United's official website):

"We made progression. As you've seen, we were again a really young team, they [Real Betis] had an experienced team. The first half was okay, I think we had some good attacks. We were better than in the game against Cadiz, also from the intensity, so I was quite happy with that first half."

