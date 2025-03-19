"We won’t have any problems" - Barcelona star's agent confirms contract talks 

Barcelona star Wojciech Szczesny's agent, Joshua Barnett, has confirmed that they will have no issues in reaching an agreement to extend contract talks. The Polish shot-stopper joined the Catalan giants in September 2024 following starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term injury.

Since his arrival, Wojciech Szczesny has made a solid impact at the club. He made his Barcelona debut in the Copa del Rey in January 2025 but his consistent performances led him to replace Inaki Pena as the starting keeper. In 16 outings for the Catalan side, Szczesny has maintained eight clean sheets across competitions. Moreover, Barca are yet to lose a match with Szczesny as the starting goalkeeper.

Wojciech Szczesny's current contract at the club is set to expire in June 2025. However, Barcelona are reportedly keen on extending the deal to keep him at the club for a longer time. In an interview with Jijantes FC, Barnett provided a positive update about the ongoing contract extension talks. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Tek [Szczesny] is delighted at Barcelona and Barca are very happy with Tek, so we will easily reach an agreement. When the time comes we will understand each other quickly and we won’t have any problems with him renewing his contract."

He added:

"We are in the most important moment of the season and maybe it is not the right time to talk about it. But I insist that once we start working on it there will be no problems and we will understand each other very easily."

Ahead of joining the Catalan side, Wojciech Szczesny had announced his retirement from professional football after his long stint at Juventus (2017-2024). However, he came out of retirement to join the La Blaugrana after starting goalkeeper Ter Stegen picked up a long-term injury during a LaLiga clash against Villarreal in September 2024.

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny addresses contract renewal talks with the club

Wojciech Szczesny - Source: Getty

In a recent interview via FCB World, Barcelona shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny addressed his contract renewal talks with the club. The Poland international said (via Barca Universal):

"Contract renewal for another year? Right now, this topic is not on the table at all. We play every three days, and I don’t even want to think about it now."

Szczesny added that he wants to help the club in every way possible and explained:

"I’m at a strange point in my career, where I feel I can still compete at a high level. But I’m not here to prove anything or compete. I just want to help the team in the best way possible."

As of now, Szczesny is expected to complete the season as the starting goalkeeper for Barcelona. The Catalan giants are among the main contenders to win the UEFA Champions League this season, alongside being table toppers in LaLiga and semi-finalists in the Copa del Rey.

