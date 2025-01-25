“We won’t score”, “Doesn’t work” - Liverpool fans furious as 28-year-old star is named in unnatural role in line-up vs Ipswich

Liverpool fans on X are fuming after Arne Slot deployed Luis Diaz as a false nine in his starting XI to face Ipswich Town. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Anfield later today (Saturday, January 25).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense. The midfield comprises Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz start up front to complete the starting XI.

Reds boss Arne Slot has made five changes to his side which secured a 2-1 win over Lille midweek in the UEFA Champions League. Curtis Jones misses out due to injury, while Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez, Kostas Tsimikas, and Jarell Quansah have been named on the bench.

With Diogo Jota also missing due to injury, Diaz has been preferred to lead the line over Nunez. Despite traditionally being a left-winger, Slot has preferred to play the Colombian as his No. 9 despite the latter struggling to impress in recent weeks.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"This Dias at false 9 gimmick doesn’t work, I don’t get it just put Nunez there"

Another fan tweeted:

"Why does slot again play gakpo with diaz we won’t score and will struggle"

Other fans reacted below:

"If this Diaz at 9 experiment doesn’t work today. I don’t ever wanna see it again," one fan insisted

"Diaz is not a striker, lads!" another added

"Why would Nunez not start !? Diaz is not a false 9 an has a poor goal scoring record," one fan commented

"Not a fan of Diaz as 9 tbh," another chimed in

"Good luck, Ipswich!" - Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Ipswich PL clash

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has wished Ipswich Town luck, backing the Reds to secure a dominant win in their upcoming Premier League clash.

The Reds have impressed this season under Slot's tutelage and remain at the top of the table with 50 points from 21 games. A win against the visitors at Anfield would see them go nine points above second-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Ipswich are struggling in 18th place with 16 points from 22 games. They have lost three out of their last five league fixtures and hope to secure a result to climb out of the relegation zone. Moreover, they lost the reverse fixture against the Reds 2-0 at the start of the season (August 17, 2024).

Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Liverpool just can’t do anything wrong at the moment. They’ve got two players for every position, if one isn’t doing it you just take him off and another one comes on and scores a brace. Good luck, Ipswich!"

Lawrenson's Prediction: 3-0

