“We work on all different areas and the potential is incredible” – Jurgen Klopp tips Liverpool star to undergo ‘really exciting’ development

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has tipped his summer signing Darwin Nunez to undergo an exciting development at Anfield. He has backed the Uruguayan despite his slow start to life for the striker in the Premier League this season.

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in a deal that could rise to a club-record €100 million during the summer transfer window. The striker scored in his first official appearance for Klopp's side. It was a brilliant effort in the 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield back in July.

The Uruguayan's first goal for Liverpool seals their Community Shield win

Following that strike, all eyes were on the Uruguayan to light up the Premier League when the campaign kicked off. However, he's had to endure a rather slow start to life in the English top flight. He has started just four games in the division so far, scoring three goals.

Nunez was heavily criticized when he headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson during a league game back in August. He was suspended for three games as a result.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Leeds United, Klopp leapt to the player's defense. He explained the various factors that have affected his start to life in Liverpool.

The Reds boss told the press conference, as quoted by Liverpool Echo:

"Darwin came here after a short break, flew straight to Asia, didn't speak English, new team, and the price - and then everyone judges straight away. Started well, scored v City/Fulham, then red card. He was embarrassed. Confidence was knocked."

He added:

"He's involved in a lot, a lot of finishing moments. It was a great month for him.

The tactician went on to praise the striker's major attributes while tipping him to enjoy an exciting development at Anfield.

"Liverpool are struggling with the adjustment of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz because they're just not Sadio Mane. He is world-class at the moment, they want to get to the point of being world-class."

He said:

"Darwin is so exciting but he has to stay fit and be available all the time. We work on all different areas and the potential is incredible. Speed, attitude, a real worker, it's all possible to develop and learn. It's really exciting."

Darwin Nunez's numbers for Liverpool so far this season

Nunez in action for Liverpool against Rangers last week.

The Uruguayan forward has made 13 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, recording six goals and one assist to his name. That includes three goals and one assist in seven Premier League games.

He has also registered goals in five Champions League matches as well as one goal in the Community Shield.

Nunez started the Champions League clash with Ajax in midweek and scored a goal in their 3-0 win. He remains in contention for another start against Leeds United in the English top flight tomorrow (October 29).

