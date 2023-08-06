"We have been working on the details" - Raphael Varane points out where Manchester United need to improve this season

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has pointed to where the Red Devils need to improve as they step up their preparations for the upcoming season. The French centre-back stressed that Erik Ten Hag's men will need to work on their consistency to raise their level of performance for the new term.

Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth £34 million. The 30-year-old was one of the standout performers in the Red Devils squad last season, making 34 appearances across all competitions.

Although Erik ten Hag's men managed to claim the Carabao Cup, they failed in other competitions and finished third in the race for the Premier League title. After watching how things played out at Old Trafford during the term, Varane has urged his colleagues to become more consistent heading into the 2023-24 campaign.

“We need to be 100 per cent fit for this season," the former Real Madrid defender told MUTV. "We have been working on the details. Tactically, we want to be ready. We want to work as a team, as a squad."

“We have to be more consistent this season. We have to repeat the good performance every three days. So it's a lot of details.

“We are working on it and hopefully we can do better this season and we want to improve all the time. So it's always a challenge for us to be better,” he added.

Manchester United will round up their preseason tour on Sunday (August 6) when they take on Spanish side Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium.

The Premier League giants managed to beat French side Lens 3-1 in their last match but were subjected to 3-2 and 2-0 defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively prior to that game. It remains to be seen if they can beat the La Liga side and pick up momentum heading into the season.

Manchester United's first 5 Premier League opponents for the season

Manchester United in preseason action versus Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils will kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Monday, August 14, when they welcome Wolves to Old Trafford for their opening fixture. That will be followed by a clash with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on August 19 before another home fixture versus Nottingham Forest on August 26.

Erik Ten Hag's men will then lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on September 3 before facing Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on September 16.