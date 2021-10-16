"We are working to improve the squad" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta reassures fans about potential transfers

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has opened up on the club's transfer plans amid their terrible financial situation. The Spaniard explained that while the Blaugrana have their eye on the market, their priority remains giving opportunities to talented home grown players.

"We are working to improve the squad at all times. I do not know if it will be in January or at the end of the season. We are attentive to the movements that occur in the market. To do this, we need tools and we will ask the Assembly for permission to authorise us to compete at a high level, to invest in the team and improve it.

"Our model, apart from the style of play, is based on players who get promoted from La Masia, so it has always been our bet and I will continue to do so. It is fundamental for the viability of the club and the financial sustainability. There are times when more or fewer signings are needed, and now we need players to make a more competitive squad," Joan Laporta told Sport (via MARCA).

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal After sorting out the financial situation, Barça can start to think about big transfers next summer.Dani Olmo is the priority. Paul Pogba is a real option, and Erling Haaland is the dream. — @mundodeportivo After sorting out the financial situation, Barça can start to think about big transfers next summer.Dani Olmo is the priority. Paul Pogba is a real option, and Erling Haaland is the dream. — @mundodeportivo https://t.co/JWT1pvRsKj

The Barcelona president also seized the opportunity to hit out at the previous administration for their poor transfer policy and mismanagement of the club's budget.

He continued:

"We are generating world-class players and we want to return to this line. We will always apply a sports and financial logic of not bringing players just to bring them, as has happened in the recent past.

"When the financial logic of prudence and responsibility are lost, it leads to a situation of putting the institution at risk. Now we will announce some results that are a disaster as a consequence of the mismanagement of the previous board.

"But we will also proclaim the resurrection of Barcelona. Barcelona will resuscitate and once again be a world reference."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Barça Barça are working to extend Gavi’s contract, president Laporta confirms to @rac1 : “Our intention is to renew the contracts of most young players we have in the academy. We are working to renew them. They are responding well and we’re in the process”. 🌟🇪🇸 #FCB Barça are working to extend Gavi’s contract, president Laporta confirms to @rac1: “Our intention is to renew the contracts of most young players we have in the academy. We are working to renew them. They are responding well and we’re in the process”. 🌟🇪🇸 #FCB #Barça

Who are Barcelona's top transfer targets?

Following their slow start to the season, Barcelona are expected to add reinforcements to their squad next year. However, it is still unclear as to whether they'll do that during the winter transfer window or wait until the summer.

As it stands, RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo is apparently the Blaugrana's top transfer target. They've also been linked with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in recent weeks, with reports suggesting they could move for the duo as early as January.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland remains an option for Barcelona. The 21-year-old's release clause will drop to €75 million next summer. It remains to be seen if Laporta will keep his promise to the fans by making a move for the Norwegian.

