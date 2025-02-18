“We are working tirelessly" - Brazilian club confirm talks with Barcelona to sign forward

Brazilian outfit Palmeiras have confirmed that they are engaged in talks with Barcelona to sign teenage striker Vitor Roque this month. The youngster is on a season-long loan at Spanish outfit Real Betis, but the Brazilian club are interested in his services.

Real Betis signed Roque on a temporary deal last summer after the 19-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona. The youngster has scored seven goals in 31 appearances for the club across all competitions this season.

Palmeiras are keen on securing the services of the 19-year-old striker, and their president Leila Pereira has publicly confirmed their interest. In an interview with Brazilian outlet SporTV, the executive expressed the club's interest in Roque but pointed out the complexity of the deal.

"If it were up to me alone, I would guarantee his signing. However, this is a matter that does not depend solely on me. The situation involves other clubs, his representatives, and the player himself. Since this decision affects multiple parties, I cannot say for certain that it will happen," she said (via Barca Universal).

Barcelona are open to selling Vitor Roque, seeing as they included a €25 million buy option for 80% of his rights in the deal with Real Betis. The striker failed to impress Hansi Flick and his predecessor Xavi, scoring just two goals in the second half of the 2023-24 season.

Real Betis are reluctant to lose the striker midway through the season, particularly seeing as they will be unable to replace him if he does move. The deal hinges on them, as La Blaugrana will negotiate terms with Palmeiras over a sale if their fellow LaLiga side agree to cut short his loan.

Barcelona regain LaLiga lead after win over Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona returned to the summit of the 2024-25 LaLiga standings after a narrow 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17. La Blaugrana claimed all three points in front of their fans to jump over Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick's side were awarded a penalty when Inigo Martinez was needlessly wrestled to the ground as he tried to attack a corner. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and scored his 20th goal of the league season from the penalty spot after 28 minutes.

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano both had chances to score, but neither side could in the remainder of the fixture. The win puts La Blaugrana back in the lead after both Madrid clubs dropped points in their respective games last weekend.

