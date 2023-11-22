“We are the world champions” - Lionel Messi delivers savage response to Brazil star after he labels Argentina as ‘cowards’ during clash

Lionel Messi had a brutal put down for Rodrygo during a bust-up between the Argentina captain and the Brazil star.

Tempers flared at Maracana on Tuesday (November 21) between Selecao and La Abiceleste. The FIFA World Cup qualifier was delayed by 30 minutes as Brazilian police and fans clashed with Argentina supporters.

Batons were swung, fans were left bloodied as grim scenes emerged in Rio de Janeiro. Lionel Messi took his team off the pitch during the ordeal and there was a feeling that the game would be called off.

However, Messi and his world champions re-emerged from the tunnel and headed back onto the pitch. But, the drama didn't end there as the Inter Miami superstar then got into an altercation with Rodrygo.

The Real Madrid attacker is alleged to have told Messi (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"You cowards.”

However, Lionel Messi quickly hit back at the young Brazilian winger:

"We are the world champions, why are we cowards? Look at your mouth.”

Nicolas Otamendi netted a 65th-minute winner, heading home Giovani Lo Celso's cross. Messi was subbed off in the 13 minutes later as he appeared to be nursing a knock.

Brazil were reduced to 10 men after Joelinton struck Rodrigo De Paul in the face in the 81st minute. It was a night of chaos at Maracana that took away from one of international football's greatest showcases.

Lionel Scaloni hints he could be leaving Lionel Messi's Argentina

Lionel Scaloni spoke after his side's famous win.

Lionel Scaloni gave an intriguing interview following tonight's win against Brazil. The Argentina boss hinted that he is considering leaving his role as national team boss (via the source above):

“Now it's time to stop the ball and start thinking. These players have given me a lot and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do with my future”

Scaloni oversaw La Abiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. He also led them to Copa America glory in 2021, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final at Maracana. He added:

"It's not a goodbye, but the bar is very high as you need much energy, it's difficult to continue, and it's difficult to continue winning. It's time to think. Because the team needs a coach who has all the maximum energy and is fine.”

Lionel Messi lavished praise on Scaloni shortly after winning the World Cup last year. He gave a glowing verdict of his fellow countryman's coaching abilities (via 90min):

"Scaloni had said it - he knows how to suffer when he must suffer, read the games, when to withdraw and when to press. He is a very good coach who leaves nothing to chance."

The former Sevilla assistant manager has been in charge of Argentina since August 2018. His contract with the world champions doesn't expire until December 2026.