'We have young players like Vinicius'- La Liga president 'not worried' about Messi, Ronaldo departures

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that he is 'not worried' about the impact of the departures of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar in recent years from Spain.

The Spanish first division used to be one of the most entertaining leagues in the world. The likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dominated European football during 2010s. They would often be able to lure the majority of the world's best footballers.

Lionel Messi's shock exit from Barcelona this season has led many fans and pundits to believe that La Liga is losing its entertainment factor.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is unphased by the departures of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in recent years. He believes the league possesses a number of exciting young talents, including Vinicius Jr., Joao Felix and Pedri.

"It doesn't worry me that players like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar left our league. We have young players like Vinicius," said Tebas.

In recent times, the dire financial situation of the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona has forced the clubs to part ways with a number of their star players.

Argentine forward Lionel Messi left Barcelona after 21 years at the club due to the expiration of his contract with the Catalan giants. Barcelona are currently facing a debt in the region of €1.35 billion.

They were unable to offer Lionel Messi a contract extension and were forced to send Antoine Griezmann on loan to Atletico Madrid to reduce their wage bill.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, decided to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for £100 million in 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey and four Champions Leagues during his time with the club.

Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "It doesn't worry me that Messi left. We have young players like Vinicius." pic.twitter.com/NdmjQizPwL — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 8, 2021

La Liga likely to drop in quality after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Real Betis v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Once upon a time, playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona in La Liga was the ultimate goal for most footballers. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho left their respective Premier League clubs to play for either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

🎙️| Javier Tebas: "PSG seems to be in the Legend League due to the age of some players. We [La Liga] have young players like Vinícius. However, the problem with PSG will be resolved. They are as dangerous as Superleague. We will work against club-states." pic.twitter.com/6HuchcgOB0 — Blancos Central (@BlancosCentral) September 8, 2021

The Spanish duo's financial situation has forced them to part ways with a number of their star players and implement wage cuts. The world's best footballers are therefore more keen to join Premier League clubs in recent times.

Also Read

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018, and the exit of Lionel Messi from Barcelona this summer is likely to result in a massive dip in the quality of football witnessed in La Liga.

Edited by Aditya Singh