"Weapon fashioned against Messi", "As long as he starts we ain't winning nothing" - Fans slam Inter Miami star after 0-0 draw

Inter Miami fans have expressed their frustration after their side was held to a scoreless draw against Chicago Fire at the Soldier Field Stadium. The Herons dropped points in the league for a second successive game, missing out on an opportunity to reach the summit of the Eastern Conference.

Fresh from securing their place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals, Javier Mascherano's side returned to league action against Chicago Fire. They failed to find the back of the net in a league game for the first time despite the presence of captain Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Former Uruguay international Suarez was the major source of frustration for the Inter Miami fans after the game due to his performance. The 38-year-old has scored once in seven league appearances this season and was largely unimpressive against Chicago Fire.

Some of the fans took to X to share their thoughts on the performance of the veteran striker, blaming him for the draw.

A fan advised that the striker ends his career.

"Unc gotta hang up his boots", they posted.

Another fan implied that he holds the team back.

"As long as Suarez starts we ain't winning nothing 😡", they wrote.

Another pointed out that Suarez caused his side to drop points.

"I swear Suarez cost dem this match", they posted.

A fan advised Messi to ensure that Suarez leaves the club soon.

"Messi has to abandon that Friendship and let Suarez leave Inter Miami. He's doing more harm than Good", they wrote.

Another advised Suarez to retire as soon as possible.

"Suarez gats retire quick", they posted.

A fan pointed out that the striker appears to be working against Messi in the Inter Miami team.

"Suarez is the weapon fashioned against Messi in this team atm! And he plays 90mins even when he’s visibly tired 😭", they wrote.

Luis Suarez had just 27 touches of the ball, the least of any outfield player to have played 90 minutes in the game. He failed to hit the target with his only shot in the game and missed a big chance, as well. He created one chance and won two of six duels in the game.

Inter Miami held by Chicago Fire in MLS clash

Inter Miami missed an opportunity to reach the summit of the Eastern Conference as they played out a 0-0 draw away from home against Chicago Fire. The Herons remain in third place, one point from the top of the Eastern Conference with a game in hand, after their draw.

Lionel Messi appeared to be fired up, forcing Chicago Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady into a full-stretch save inside four minutes. Striker Luis Suarez missed a very good chance right at the end of the first half, blazing a half volley over with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Messi struck the woodwork twice from direct freek-kick attempts, while Suarez saw the offside flag deny him a late winner. Inter Miami needed goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to also be at his best in the closing stages to avoid conceding a late goal. Neither side managed to score and the points were shared between the sides in Chicago.

