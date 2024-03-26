“Weather here is s**t” - Ex-Barcelona assistant coach explains chat with Lionel Messi after playing in England

Former Barcelona assistant manager Jordi Roura has revealed the details of a prior chat with Lionel Messi over playing in England. The Blaugrana legend enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Spanish giants before moving to France, where he played with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for two years.

Since his early 20s, Messi has been in the conversation as being one of the best footballers ever to kick a ball. The Argentine forward has shattered every record that stood in his way, including winning the Ballon d'Or an unprecedented eight times, as well as the FIFA World Cup.

For much of his time at Barcelona, questions came from the English media about whether he could "do it on a wet, cold night in Stoke". Jordi Roura has now opened up on what the 36-year-old thought of playing in England at the time, revealing that he hated the weather.

As quoted by @BarcaUniversal on X, he said:

"We played once at Manchester City's stadium, and I told Messi: "Wow, their stadium is nice, isn't it? 'Yes, it is, but the Camp Nou… Also the weather here is shit!' he replied."

Lionel Messi was a target for English sides for many years, and could have signed for one in 2020 after falling out with Barcelona. The forward famously sent a Burofax to then-club president Josep Bartomeu asking to be allowed to join Manchester City in that summer.

His reservations over the weather in England did not stop Lionel Messi from performing at a very high level against English sides. The forward scored four goals in three visits to Wembley, and was a source of pain for most English sides in the UEFA Champions League.

The weather in England is famously brutal, with Kylian Mbappe recently citing it as a reason why he won't join Arsenal. Former Manchester City star Nolito also lasted just one season playing under Pep Guardiola in England before returning to Spain due to the weather.

Inter Miami fall to crushing defeat in enforced-Lionel Messi absence

Lionel Messi was missing in action for Inter Miami as they fell to a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls in their MLS clash on March 23. The Argentine forward was ruled out with a hamstring injury picked up playing against Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Herons had lost once already this season, also with Messi absent, in the MLS against Montreal Impact. The game in New York was their second defeat of the campaign, with a goal from Wikelman Carmona and a Lewis Morgan hat-trick sealing the win.

Inter Miami expect to have Lionel Messi back by the first week of April, in time for their CONCACAF Champions Cup tie against Pachuca. Much of their success as a side relies on the availability of their captain, as was shown last season.