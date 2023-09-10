Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst scored the winner as the Netherlands secured a 2-1 win against Ireland in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Sunday (September 10). Fans on Twitter reacted to the same.

Ireland earned an early penalty as Virgil van Dijk handled the ball inside the penalty area. Adam Idah made no mistake in finding the back of the net with his fourth-minute spot-kick. Cody Gakpo, though, restored parity from the spot after the Oranje had earned a spot-kick of their own, continuing his rich vein of form.

Weghorst, who came on as a second-half substitute, sealed the winner with a fine finish in the 56th minute. He has now scored in two straight games. Koeman's side have nine points from four games and are second in Group B, behind France.

"When it comes to National team, Weggy>>> Haaland."

"Manchester United held him back."

Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst reacted to ex-Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal's claims about Lionel Messi

Louis van Gaal stirred the pot with his recent comments about Argentina and Lionel Messi winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Dutch manager suggested that the games' outcomes were predetermined.

Since then, several members of the Dutch camp, like Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Koeman have reacted to the comments. Weghorst also shared his take on Van Gaal's comments, saying after the Greece game last week (via The European Lad):

"I thought.. what a fantastic, honest, lovely man."

When further quizzed whether that meant he thought Van Gaal's comments were true, the former Manchester United striker said:

"No, you asked me what I thought. Whether he has a point ... I have my own opinion."

Weghorst is proving to be a handful for the Netherlands. He has now scored seven goals in 24 appearances for the Oranje.