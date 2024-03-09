"Weird team", "This team is average" - Manchester United fans left fuming at Erik ten Hag after starting XI vs Everton is announced 

Manchester United fans have been left bemused by Erik ten Hag's team selection for his side's vital clash with Everton today (March 9).

The Red Devils are wounded following a 3-1 defeat to neighbors Manchester City in the Manchester Derby (March 3). They were outplayed at the Etihad, managing just three attempts to their rivals' 27.

This has essentially left Manchester United's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League resting on fifth place being a qualification spot. They sit sixth, 11 points off the top four but five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag has made no changes to the side that were deservedly beaten by City. This hasn't gone down well with fans and they will expect a reaction at Old Trafford in today's early kick-off.

Andre Onana continues in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof in defense.

Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay start in midfield alongside Casemiro who had a torrid afternoon during the derby at the Etihad.

Bruno Fernandes will play on the right, with Alejandro Garnacho on the left and Marcus Rashford through the middle. The latter scored a stunning opener in the loss to the Cityzens.

However, fans aren't pleased with Ten Hag's starting XI with one fan dubbing it 'weird':

"Weird team."

Another fan was similarly disappointed:

"This team is average."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United's team to face relegation battlers Everton:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Gary Neville names the two games vital for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to save his job

Gary Neville thinks Erik ten Hag could be judged on two specific games.

Ten Hag's future is uncertain amid Manchester United's nosedive this season. The Dutchman oversaw a Carabao Cup triumph and a third-place finish in the league during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the Red Devils have faltered this term, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup early on. Their hopes of a top-four finish are in jeopardy and they face league leaders Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 17).

Manchester United also clash with Jurgen Klopp's men in the league on April 7. Both games are at home and could be key for Ten Hag and his future at Old Trafford following co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival.

Gary Neville talked up the importance of those two games against the Merseysiders. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For me for Ten Hag what’s critical, I remember two games under David Moyes and Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), City and Liverpool - and we’ve got Liverpool at home twice, I think those games can be your friend or massive enemy."

The United icon added:

"If you’re losing at home to Liverpool, away at Liverpool is bad but you’ve only got a couple of thousand United fans in the corner. When you’ve got 73,000 in that stadium against Liverpool twice, if Liverpool come and do us, I do think them games are defining – the season is (could be) over."

Ten Hag's side have suffered 11 defeats in 24 league games this season. That's two more losses than they were served during their Premier League campaign last season.