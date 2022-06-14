"Welcome brother, we are together" - Gabriel Martinelli reacts to transfer news from Arsenal

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has reacted to the news of fellow countryman Marquinhos' transfer to the club. The Gunners confirmed his arrival on June 13 via their official website.

After the official announcement was made by the club, Martinelli took to his Instagram handle to welcome the Sao Paulo man.

On his IG story, Martinelli wrote:

"Welcome brother. We are all in this together."

Marquinhos joins Arsenal on a long-term contract, the duration of which is yet to be confirmed. The winger has signed for the north London club in a deal reportedly worth £3m. The 19-year old has made 33 appearances for Sao Paulo since breaking into their first-team squad in July last year.

He is expected to join his Arsenal teammates in pre-season training soon and will be helped to adjust to his new environment by fellow Brazilians Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes. Martinelli's rise at the Emirates is a path the Sao Paulo winger will hope to follow on.

The 20-year old Gunners forward joined the club in 2019 as an unknown entity from Brazil's fourth tier side Ituano. He took his time to settle in at the club, getting accustomed to managerial changes and overcoming injuries. But Martinelli has now nailed his spot in the first side and was very influential in the 2021-22 season.

He has also earned three international caps for the Selecao this year, something that will fuel Marquinhos' ambitions at the Emirates, with the player having already represented Brazil's U-16 and U-17 sides.

Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar welcomes the 19-year old

Marquinhos has shown various attributes in his performances at Sao Paulo over the course of the last year which could help him become a hit at his new club. His most dangerous asset is his pace and the winger exhibits good positional awareness as he is capable of helping his side stretch the pitch.

After officially announcing his signing, technical director and fellow Brazilian Edu Gaspar told Arsenal's official website:

“We’re delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while. At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us.”

