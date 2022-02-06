"Welcome to England" - Jurgen Klopp reveals what Liverpool players told Luis Diaz who suffered 'a cut and a bruise' on debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Reds winter arrival Luis Diaz avoided a serious injury during his cameo against Cardiff City on Sunday.

Diaz, who joined the Reds from FC Porto for an initial sum of £37.5 million in the winter, made his club debut against Cardiff in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon. The Colombian replaced Curtis Jones in the 58th minute to make his first appearance for the Anfield outfit.

The 25-year-old made an instant impact, setting up Takumi Minamino for Liverpool's second of the afternoon. However, Diaz suffered an injury scare in the final few minutes of the game.

He appeared to be in a lot of pain after Cardiff defender Aden Flint stepped on his knee. Klopp, though, has eased concerns by revealing that the forward has not suffered a serious injury. The German tactician also lifted the lid on what the Liverpool dressing room told Diaz after his injury scare. Klopp told beIN Sports:

"I had a look at the screen, and I saw then nothing happened when he landed. The biggest fellow of Cardiff, Flint, I think, stepped on his knee. So, he now has a scar there and probably a bruise, we will see."

"When we saw it in the dressing room, everybody said: 'Welcome to England'. So, that's pretty much the thing. I think he was lucky at that moment, or unlucky that it even happened, but then lucky that I do not think it will be anything serious."

beIN SPORTS @beINSPORTS_EN



Jürgen Klopp praises the goalscoring return of Harvey Elliot as



🎙️



#FACup #LIVCAR #LFC 🗣️ "I can imagine his [Harvey Elliott's] dad was in the stands and for sure had a little breakdown... It was just nice."Jürgen Klopp praises the goalscoring return of Harvey Elliot as @LFC advance to the @EmiratesFACup fifth round.🎙️ @MattCritchley1 🗣️ "I can imagine his [Harvey Elliott's] dad was in the stands and for sure had a little breakdown... It was just nice."Jürgen Klopp praises the goalscoring return of Harvey Elliot as @LFC advance to the @EmiratesFACup fifth round.🎙️ @MattCritchley1 #FACup #LIVCAR #LFC https://t.co/u94RPcBuTf

Diaz was only on the pitch for Liverpool for just over half an hour against Cardiff. However, the Colombia international looked sharp and impressed during his cameo appearance.

He helped the Reds secure a 3-1 victory over Cardiff on the afternoon. Apart from Minamino, Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott were also on the scoresheet for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz could get more game time against Leicester City

Having made a bright start to life at Anfield, Luis Diaz will look to earn more playing time in the coming weeks. He could be in line to spend more time on the pitch against Leicester City during the week.

Jurgen Klopp's side host Leicester at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday. Diaz will be keen to continue his momentum should he make his league debut for the Reds against the Foxes.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it is worth noting that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to return from the Africa Cup of Nations by then. That means Diaz might have to contend with another appearance from the bench.

Edited by Bhargav