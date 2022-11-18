“Well, this is awkward” - Budweiser reacts hilariously to Qatar’s ban on alcohol ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup in now-deleted tweet

US-based beer company Budweiser reacted on Twitter after it was revealed that sales of beer and other alcoholic drinks have been banned at the 2022 FIFA World Cup stadiums. Just minutes later, though, the tweet was deleted.

The decision to ban the sale of alcoholic drinks at all venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes just 48 hours before the competition is set to kick off.

Budweiser's official Twitter account expressed their feelings in just a single line, sharing a popular pop culture reference. The now-deleted tweet read:

"Well, this is awkward..."

While allowed, the sale and consumption of alcohol are strictly controlled in Qatar. Authorities had initially granted permission to Budweiser to sell beer outside the stadium and within permitted zones to ticket holders three hours before kick-off when the gates open and one hour after the final whistle.

The U-Turn at the 11th hour has not gone down well with fans, who are already facing a lot of other restrictions while visiting the country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fans will only be able to enjoy beer and alcoholic drinks at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at alcohol-serving fan zones

Budweiser are one of the major sponsors of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, as per Fox Sports, FIFA might face some backlash from them on the grounds of breaching their multimillion-dollar contract with the beer company if they are not allowed to sell their product or have visibility at the matches.

FIFA released a statement earlier on Friday, claiming that the stadiums and surrounding areas will continue to be enjoyable for the fans. As per Sky Sports, the statement read:

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

A further excerpt from the statement read:

"continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans".

The Sky Sports report also indicated that FIFA faced some pressure from the Qatari Al Thani royal family to keep alcohol away from the stadiums.

The main event kicks off on Sunday as the hosts Qatar take on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

