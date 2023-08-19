“Well done Spurs” – Gary Neville admits Manchester United have ‘lot of work’ to do after being outplayed by Tottenham in 2-0 defeat 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville had no qualms about praising Tottenham Hotspur for their 2-0 win against his former team in the Premier League on Saturday (August 19).

Five days after a rather fortuitous and unconvincing 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their league opener at home, Erik ten Hag's men came undone at Spurs.

A cagey first half saw both sides squander scoring chances and hit the woodwork. United captain Bruno Fernandes was particularly culpable for a glaring missed header. United also had a penalty appeal ruled out after Cristian Romero's handball.

Spurs capitalized on United's lacklustre start to the second half, with Pape Matar Sarr opening the scoring in the 49th minute. With the game opening up, Spurs also saw a penalty appeal ruled out before Lisandro Martinez's own goal seven minutes from time summed up a dismal night for Ten Hag's men.

Sky Sports pundit Neville said about his former team's performance:

"Manchester United were outplayed, outfought, missing in midfield, not good enough up front, and at the back, they gave away goals. Well done Spurs. ... United have a lot of work to do."

It was new boss Ange Postecoglou's first competitive win at Spurs, who moved up to fifth in the nascent points table, while United are 10th.

"To get three points against a big opponent is special" - Son-Heung Min on Tottenham's performance against Manchester United

Son-Heung Min

Son-Heung Min celebrated his first competitive win as Tottenham Hotspur captain in the Postecoglou era on Saturday night.

Although he didn't produce a goal contribution on the night, Son acknowledged the importance of the win against a tough opponent like Manchester United. The South Korean attacker told Sky Sports after the game:

“It was very intense. When you have the ball and these amazing fans it’s joy. To get three points against a big opponent is special. I think there is still room to improve but we are looking forward."

He added:

"First half we were a little unsure, some mistakes early on. Second half we were unbelievable. Every manager is different, I will always respect them. If they give me any role I will do that.”

Tottenham next travel to Bournemouth on August 26, while Manchester United will seek a return to winning ways when they host Nottingham Forest a day later. The Red Devils will look for a more convincing outing after disappointing against Wolves and Spurs.