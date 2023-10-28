"Well done team" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after he fails to score for Al-Nassr in 3-1 win over Al Feiha 

Cristiano Ronaldo recently congratulated his side, Al-Nassr, for their win over Al Feiha in the Saudi Pro League.

With the help of a brace from Anderson Talisca (50', 61') and a second-half strike from Otávio (74'), Al-Nassr recorded a comfortable win over Al Feiha on October 28, at King Fahd International Stadium.

Starting the game for Luis Castro's side, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet as he missed two shots in the opposition box. However, the Portuguese attacker assisted Talisca during in the 50th minute, when the deadlock was broken.

After the match, the former Real Madrid forward took to Instagram and uploaded a post, where he motivated his team to keep moving forward consistently. He wrote in the caption:

"Another win, important we keep the momentum! Well done team!" He also tagged the Instagram account of Al-Nassr and added a muscle-flexing emoji.

The Portuguese attacker is currently the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 11 goals. His teammate, Anderson Talisca, is in the second spot with eight goals, equaled with Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrović.

Up next, Al-Nassr will visit the AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium to face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq on October 31 in the Round of 16 fixture of the King Cup of Champions. Last month, the Saudi Pro League side registered a dominant 5-1 win over Ohod in the Round of 32.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffer major blow during win over Al Feiha: Reports

Al-Nassr defeated Al Feiha 3-1 on Saturday with the help of a brace from Anderson Talisca and a goal from Otávio. However, according to a recent report, Talisca and Alex Telles have sustained injuries during their recent Saudi Pro League game.

Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem was brought into the game in the 67th minute in the place of Talisca. On the other side, Telles has reportedly suffered an adductor muscle injury.

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro said (via @9NFCBALL):

"Talisca was suffering from fatigue, and before his injury, I was going to replace the player, but he was injured during the match."

Anderson Talisca has been an important figure in the playing XI for the Knights of Najd this season. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, the Brazilian midfielder has recorded 14 goals for Al-Nassr, which is equal to Cristiano Ronaldo's goal count this season for the Saudi Arabian side.