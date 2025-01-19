“Well, we could talk" - Pochettino provides response when asked if Lionel Messi's children could be convinced to represent USMNT

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino has provided his opinion on whether Lionel Messi's children could ever be convinced to represent the USA professionally. The Argentine tactician made his remarks after USMNT picked up a 3-1 friendly win over Venezuela in Florida on Saturday.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Benjamin Cremaschi, of Argentine heritage, was on the pitch for Pochettino's side in the win over the South Americans. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is based in Miami, where Messi resides.

Pochettino answered questions about the possibility of any of the eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient's children representing the USMNT in the future. He pointed out that it would be difficult to convince them to do so, but conversations can be had. He said (via GOAL):

“Well, we could talk. The thing is, maybe I’ll be too old by the time the kids are ready for the senior national team. I likely won’t be there, but sure, it would be interesting—why not? Considering they’re Leo’s children, with Argentine blood running through their veins, I think it would be difficult to convince them to play for the United States.”

Lionel Messi's oldest son, Thiago, is a regular with the Inter Miami academy and was part of a group that traveled to Argentina for a tournament. The younger sons, Mateo and Ciro, have also shown their interest in playing football, and are also part of the Inter Miami youth setup.

All three sons of Lionel and Antonela Roccuzzo are eligible to play for Argentina and Spain, the country of their birth. They will be eligible to represent the USA if their parents seek citizenship for them if they reside there permanently.

Lionel Messi marks pre-season debut with goal in Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of pre-season for Inter Miami in their penalty shootout win over Club America on Saturday. The Herons played out a 2-2 draw with the Mexican outfit before winning 3-2 on penalties.

Mexican striker Henry Martin opened the scoring for Club America in the 31st minute before Inter Miami captain Messi equalised three minutes later. The 37-year-old headed home from close range after Luis Suarez found him in the box in the 34th minute.

Israel Reyes restored the lead for the Mexican side in the 53rd minute before Tomas Aviles equalised for Inter Miami in added time. The Herons went on to win the penalty shootout, with 17-year-old Santiago Morales netting the decisive penalty kick.

