"Well touted around Europe" - Michael Owen claims Manchester United and Arsenal target will join a top club

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen believes Darwin Nunez is destined to join a top club amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Nunez scored for SL Benfica in their 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash on Tuesday (April 5). The Uruguayan did well with his hold-up play and showed good pace to get in behind the Liverpool defense on several occasions in the second half.

As per the Express, both Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the striker. It’s likely that he will have more clubs vying for his signature this summer.

Owen explained that Nunez is quick and good in the air and will attract interest from top European clubs. He said (as quoted by the Express):

"He’s a great shape for starters. Nowadays, if you’re going to lead the line on your own you’ve got to have a real presence and he’s got that. He’s got size, he’s good in the air and he’s quick as well. He’s deceptively quick."

Owen added:

"Only 22-years-old. You think of how many decent strikers Uruguay have had in the past, and this lad looks like the next on the conveyor belt. He will give Liverpool problems, he’s certainly well touted around Europe. He could be the next one to join a top European club, he’s got plenty about him."

Nunez is the presence in attack that both Arsenal and Manchester United crave

Both Manchester United and Arsenal have struggled for consistency in the final third.

Despite having Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United have struggled to score goals on a regular basis. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani have had repeated issues with form and injuries.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are further behind when it comes to having a presence up top. The Gunners let Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang leave in January and did not replace him.

The duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have disappointed this season, with the latter yet to open his goal-scoring account in the Premier League. Both players look set to leave the club in the summer as well, with their contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

Nunez, meanwhile, has progressed well at Benfica. The forward has scored 28 goals in 35 games across all competitions. His good displays haven’t been limited to the Portuguese league as he impressed against the likes of Barcelona, Ajax and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

His record suggests he would be a good addition to both Arsenal and Manchester United. At the age of just 22, Nunez could turn out to be an excellent long-term acquisition as well.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra