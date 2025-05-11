"Welp we're sc**wed", "We're losing this" - Arsenal fans left perplexed as star man absent from squad for Liverpool clash

Arsenal fans have been left in a state of panic as star midfielder Declan Rice is absent from their squad to take on Liverpool. The Gunners will pay the champions a visit at Anfield looking to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League elimination.

Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to avoid getting dragged into a race for Champions League qualification when his side faces the Reds. Newcastle United in third are just one point behind them, and they will face the Magpies in their next league game.

Arsenal named a strong XI to face the Premier League champions, but they are without their club-record signing Rice. The England international has appeared in all but one of the Gunners' league games this season, and his absence has raised concerns.

The fans of the Gunners have taken to X to share their concerns on the absence of the former West Ham man and its implication on how it may affect their performance. A fan expressed pessimism at his side's chances without the midfielder.

"Rice isn’t playing? Welp were screwed", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Rice's absence will cause them to lose the game.

"We’re losing this then", they wrote.

Another fan lamented Liverpool's luck with the absence of the midfielder.

"No rice kmt , Liverpool lucky again", they posted.

A fan pointed out that Rice's absence is a blow to their side.

"No Rice is a big blow!", they wrote.

Another fan insinuated that the midfielder has picked up an injury, and what is left of their season will be impacted.

"Rice injured now as well, end this season man 🤣", they posted.

With Declan Rice absent for the Gunners, manager Mikel Arteta has turned to Mikel Merino to take up a midfield role, as opposed to starting as a striker like he did against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Leandro Trossard comes into the XI, playing alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in attack.

Arsenal manager provides update on two stars ahead of Liverpool game

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the reason behind the absences of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber from the starting XI against Liverpool. The Spanish manager has made two changes from the XI that fell to a 2-1 defeat against PSG in the Champions League in midweek.

Arteta has revealed that Rice did not train and is not available to take part in the game at Anfield, as a result. The manager also pointed out that right-back Timber is also battling a physical problem, leading him to start on the bench.

"Him and Jurrien are not fit - Declan couldn't even train so he's injured unfortunately and couldn't make the game."

Ben White comes into the starting XI for the Gunners, replacing Timber after what has been an injury-ravaged season for him. The Englishman makes only his 15th league appearance for Arsenal this season in the game at Anfield.

