"Wembley is calling", "Martinez with a MOTM performance" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United all but confirm their place in Carabao Cup final

Manchester United romped to a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the City Ground. Erik ten Hag's side have one foot in the final at Wembley Stadium after easily dispatching Steve Cooper's men on Wednesday (January 25) night.

The Red Devils will host Forest at Old Trafford in the second leg next Wednesday (February 1). However, the tie was essentially ended by United after an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Manchester United's first goal arrived in the sixth minute as Marcus Rashford continued his incredible form. The English forward drove at Joe Worrall, pacing into the box before firing a left-footed strike past Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennesey.

Ten Hag's men dominated proceedings and their new frontman Wout Weghorst got himself on the scoresheet in the 45th minute. The towering Dutchman was the first to react following a shot Hennesey had saved. He tapped home from close range to score his first goal in United colors.

Forest had threatened before Weghorst's strike, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson causing problems. However, the Red Devils' second goal arriving on the stroke of half-time, was a killer blow.

Manchester United seeked a third goal throughout the second half, and they were the more threatening side. Ten Hag tinkered with his side as an extensive run of fixtures looms. Youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellestri and Anthony Elanga were all introduced.

Pellestri and Elanga contributed to Bruno Fernandes' fine strike in the 89th minute, which essentially confirmed United's place in the Carabao Cup final. The ball arrived to Pellestri in the Forest box, the Uruguayan tried to get it under control, but Neco Williams was on the floor attempting to clear it. The ball then fell to Elanga, who lifted a perfectly chipped pass to Fernandes, who struck a neat strike past Hennesey.

The win means the Red Devils will take a 3-0 lead back to Old Trafford for the second leg next week. United's hopes of winning a first major trophy since 2017 are alive and well.

Here's some reactions from Twitter to a night where Ten Hag's men took one giant step towards the Carabao Cup final:

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson



Another Ten Hag miracle Perfect night for United, that…Another Ten Hag miracle Perfect night for United, that…Another Ten Hag miracle 😉

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk Nottingham Forest hadn’t lost at home since September 16 and were 8 unbeaten…



United have just blitzed through them and barely entered third gear.



Impressive season continues. To end the trophy drought at the first time of asking would be an almighty achievement. Nottingham Forest hadn’t lost at home since September 16 and were 8 unbeaten…United have just blitzed through them and barely entered third gear.Impressive season continues. To end the trophy drought at the first time of asking would be an almighty achievement.

ًEl. @UtdEIIis I see a bit of Sadio Mané in Elanga you know. I see a bit of Sadio Mané in Elanga you know.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Excited to see Weghorst get his goal, but he's been class for Man Utd regardless.



His hold-up and link-up play has been seriously good. Excited to see Weghorst get his goal, but he's been class for Man Utd regardless.His hold-up and link-up play has been seriously good.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Account open. Wout Weghorst has scored his first goal for Manchester United. It is his 172nd career club goal.Account open. Wout Weghorst has scored his first goal for Manchester United. It is his 172nd career club goal.Account open. 💥 https://t.co/RxlN8aXSm4

Trey @UTDTrey WEGHORST THE BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD WE HAVE ARRIVEDDS WEGHORST THE BEST STRIKER IN THE WORLD WE HAVE ARRIVEDDS

Trey @UTDTrey Rashford keeps scoring, Weghorst first goal, Bruno banger, 3 goals, clean sheet and Wembley is calling. A beautiful night 🤝 Rashford keeps scoring, Weghorst first goal, Bruno banger, 3 goals, clean sheet and Wembley is calling. A beautiful night 🤝

george @StokeyyG2 Marcus Rashford might be the best player on the planet based on current form… Marcus Rashford might be the best player on the planet based on current form…

Paddy Power @paddypower ‘That Marcus Rashford looks good.’



‘Gareth, you brought him on for 5 minutes against France.’ ‘That Marcus Rashford looks good.’‘Gareth, you brought him on for 5 minutes against France.’ https://t.co/94hsmwFAOR

Ebesisto @Ebe4Eva They were talking about Rashford needing to track back: They were talking about Rashford needing to track back: https://t.co/EpuTrWaiCP

centredevils. @centredevils



GENERATIONAL. Marcus Rashford started his run in his OWN half to score that solo goal…GENERATIONAL. Marcus Rashford started his run in his OWN half to score that solo goal…GENERATIONAL. 🌟 https://t.co/mPHWFrJBri

Chunkz @Chunkz Marcus Rashford is on Marcus Rashford is on 🔥

🎟️ @SackOIe That Elanga assist wowzers I get it why Dortmund want him That Elanga assist wowzers I get it why Dortmund want him

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



WHAT A PLAYER!!! Man Utd signing Lisandro Martinez for £55m was an absolute bargain.WHAT A PLAYER!!! Man Utd signing Lisandro Martinez for £55m was an absolute bargain.WHAT A PLAYER!!! 🔥 https://t.co/CHrwsfftQx

ًEl. @UtdEIIis That Elanga assist was cheeky we deserve another £2M on that loan fee for that @BVB That Elanga assist was cheeky we deserve another £2M on that loan fee for that @BVB

Charlie @ThreadmanChaza I like Facundo Pellistri. Getting to the by-line and getting a cross in. I like Facundo Pellistri. Getting to the by-line and getting a cross in.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Casemiro NOW has 7 goals + assists for Manchester United so far this season, that’s 2 more than he managed for Real Madrid all of last season. Casemiro NOW has 7 goals + assists for Manchester United so far this season, that’s 2 more than he managed for Real Madrid all of last season. @StatmanDave 🚨🇧🇷 Casemiro NOW has 7 goals + assists for Manchester United so far this season, that’s 2 more than he managed for Real Madrid all of last season. @StatmanDave https://t.co/nJ51e0eFne

Trey @UTDTrey Ten Hag just 6 months into the job has us firmly in the top 4 and in a final. Let him cook, he’s here to take care of us bro Ten Hag just 6 months into the job has us firmly in the top 4 and in a final. Let him cook, he’s here to take care of us bro😭

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJGLA_ Garnacho, Amad & Pellistri next season? I’m gassed Garnacho, Amad & Pellistri next season? I’m gassed

Manchester United legend Roy Keane lauds Martinez after impressive performance in win over Forest

Lisandro Martinez has been in red-hot form.

Martinez was superb against Forest, keeping up the magnificent form he has managed since arriving at Manchester United from Ajax last summer for £55 million. Many are choosing Casemiro as Ten Hag's best signing, but the Argentine defender has rarely put a foot wrong since joining the club.

Keane has been impressed with what he has seen from Martinez. The Irishman heaped praise on the defensive abilities he possesses. He told Sky Sports:

“He's got that pride in his defending. You've seen his character and his desire. He wants to defend. He's the kind of person you want to be in the trenches with.”

Next up for Manchester United is the visit of EFL Championship side Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 28).

