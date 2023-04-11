"Were supposed to fail every minute" - Laura Woods makes emphatic claim when asked if Arsenal not winning the PL should be considered a failure

TV presenter Laura Woods recently made an emphatic claim when asked if Arsenal not winning the Premier League title this season would be considered a failure. The Gunners look primed to win the league this season for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

They sit atop the league table with 73 points on the board from 30 matches and hold a six-point lead over Manchester City, having played one game more than the Cityzens.

Speaking on the talkSPORT breakfast show, Woods said (via Mirror):

“Of course I will be disappointed, massively disappointed, but they were supposed to fail every minute, after the first few games, and at Christmas, Come the New Year, Arsenal were supposed to fall away and they haven’t. They have proved everyone wrong."

She added:

“I don’t like these kind of binary arguments about if you win the league or if is a failure. I think there is so much more you can celebrate in football, so for me, no.

“And yes, we missed out on the league, if Arsenal lost it for example, but I had some amazing memories from that season. As an individual, if you’re asking a fan, if it is a failure, some will say no, but others may say yes.”

The Gunners managed a draw against Liverpool at Anfield in their last Premier League outing.

Arteta's team will return to action on April 16 to take on West Ham United in an away clash.

Ray Parlour claimed Arsenal have exceeded his expectations

At the start of the season, few would have imagined the Gunners to be at the spot that they are at the moment. Former player Ray Parlour also echoed the same sentiment as he said:

"At the start of the season I would have said fourth place is a great season for Arsenal, I didn't expect, what is it now April 11, to be six points clear. It's an amazing season so far and the connection with the fans has been superb. Man City could win it now, they're probably favourites after dropping two points, but what an amazing season."

Mikel Arteta's team have been simply phenomenal so far this campaign. Whether they can keep up their level and get past the finish line remains to be seen.

