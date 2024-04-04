Wes Morgan picks Liverpool star ahead of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka despite 29 goal contributions this season

Former Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has picked Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah over Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Morgan was asked by ESPN on Tiktok to make a direct pick between the two excellent forwards, to which he replied (via TBR Football):

“Salah."

Salah has registered 22 goals and 13 assists in 33 games for Liverpool this season. He leads the scoring charts for the Reds and is also joint-top (alongside Darwin Nunez) for assists amongst Liverpool players.

Saka has 38 appearances for Arsenal this season, where he has netted 16 goals and laid down 13 assists. He leads both scoring and assists charts for the Gunners in the 2023-24 campaign.

As for the team form, Liverpool have already won the EFL Cup this season, where they defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the final. They were recently ousted by Manchester United (4-3 loss) in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Liverpool are alive in the Europa League, where they will face Atalanta in the last eight.

The Reds are second in the Premier League table with 67 points after 29 games, one point behind league leaders Arsenal, who have played one match more. Speaking of Arsenal, the Gunners will face Bayern Munich in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League. They are out of both domestic cup competitions this season.

Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool and Arsenal will drop points in the title race

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's side are third in the Premier League standings with 67 points after 30 games (behind Liverpool on goal difference). The top three teams have all played each other and hence the league will now effectively come down to how well they manage to fare against the other sides.

Speaking after City's 4-1 hammering of Aston Villa, Guardiola said (via One Football):

“If we win all our games, it will be down to the last day because they are not five, six, seven points in front. It will not be easy. I see Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points, but you never know."

Liverpool will play Sheffield United later today (April 4), where they will have a chance to go two points clear at the top should they win the game.