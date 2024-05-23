West Ham star Lucas Paqueta charged by FA for alleged betting breaches

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged by the FA for alleged breaches of the FA E5 and F3 betting rules. The Brazilian has been accused of intentionally seeking to receive a booking in a game.

According to the statement released by the governing body, Paqueta's actions sought to influence someone directly in the betting market. The statement read:

"It's alleged that he directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpouse of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting."

Paqueta reportedly has until June 3, 2024, to respond to the charges against him. Lucas Paqueta is not the only player to have been accused of breaching FA betting rules recently. Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali is currently suspended for the same issue. However, their cases are different.

Lucas Paqueta issues statement for the charges against him

Lucas Paqueta has now reacted on social media to address the charges against him. The Brazilian midfielder claimed that he was surprised and added that he helped the FA in their investigation.

Paqueta denied the charges as well and vowed to clear his name. He also refused to give any further comment under current circumstances. Paqueta's statement read:

"I'm extremely surprised and upset to see that the FA have decided to charge me. For nine months, I've cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can."

He added:

"I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not provide any further comment."

Paqueta made 43 appearances across competitions for West Ham during the 2023-24 season. He scored eight goals and provided seven assists.