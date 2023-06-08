West Ham star Michail Antonio posts heartfelt message on social media after winning the UEFA Conference League

West Ham United star Michail Antonio posted a heartfelt social media message after winning the UEFA Conference League. The Hammers defeated Serie A club Fiorentina in the final to be crowned champions.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the Londoners in the 62nd minute from the penalty spot. Giacomo Bonaventura equalized by converting a stunning team move five minutes later.

Jarrod Bowen scored a last-ditch winner to hand the Londoners a win on the European stage. He made a perfectly timed run before finding the back of the net with a clinical finish.

The Conference League achievement is the first trophy that the Londoners have won since the Intertoto Cup in 1999. Hence, it was a massive achievement for David Moyes' team in a season where they have struggled in the Premier League.

Antonio, who started the game in the attack, reacted to the win, writing on social media:

"15 years ago I was playing non league football and now I’m here. Everyone has opinions but ultimately it’s yours that matters the most. Believe in yourself."

Michail Antonio @Michailantonio



Believe in yourself 🏾 15 years ago I was playing non league football and now I’m here. Everyone has opinions but ultimately it’s yours that matters the most.Believe in yourself 15 years ago I was playing non league football and now I’m here. Everyone has opinions but ultimately it’s yours that matters the most. Believe in yourself 🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/x4niHl5K6f

West Ham won 12 games in the UEFA Conference League this season. The tally is more than the amount they won in the Premier League (11).

Antonio, meanwhile, was a mainstay at the top of the Hammers' attack throughout the course of the campaign. He scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 48 matches across competitions this season.

David Sullivan spoke about Declan Rice's West Ham future

ACF Fiorentina v West Ham United FC - UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2022/23

Declan Rice has been magnificent for a struggling West Ham side this season. The English midfielder has been a class act on the pitch for the Hammers since making his debut for the club.

Rice, however, looks set to move away in the summer. Arsenal, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are interested in the player. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are in pole position to land the Englishman.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan said that the club would let Rice leave. He said after the Conference League triumph (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“We have promised Declan Rice he could go. He set his heart on going. He rejected our £200,000-a-week bid 18 months ago — I think offers will start to come today. There are three or four clubs who have shown interest.”

Rice is one of the best midfielders in English and European football at the moment. He is a hot property among the top clubs. A move for the player will see a potential suitor shell out a fee in the vicinity of €100 million.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes