West Ham United midfielder focused on season but hopes to leave next summer - Reports

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice was heavily linked with a departure from the club this summer. However, in the end, he remained with the Premier League outfit, who refused to let go of him. However, it seems the Englishman is simply living on borrowed time at the London Stadium.

According to reports, Declan Rice has his eyes set on leaving West Ham at the end of the season, even though he is fully focused on helping the Hammers this year.

It has been claimed that the midfielder is unhappy with the London-based club slapping a massive £100 million asking price on his head. It prevented him from sealing a move away to a bigger club this summer.

Many clubs, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, had reportedly showed interest in signing the West Ham United midfielder during the transfer window. However, they were all put off by the gargatuan price tag for Rice.

Declan Rice has been one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons. The England international put up a number of decent performances for the Hammers last season, making a whopping 35 appearances across all competitions.

He's featured in all three of West Ham United's Premier League games this season, recording one assist to his name. His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024 but rumors suggest a renewal is being planned.

Declan Rice will spend the season at West Ham United

West Ham United off to a decent start

West Ham United started the new Premier League campaign on the front foot, bagging a couple of decent results to give themselves an early boost. David Moyes' men defeated Newcastle United 4-2 in their opening fixture, following it up with a 4-1 triumph over Leicester City. They recorded a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Hammers currently occupy second position in the table with seven points - two points adrift of league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Up next, they will take on Southampton in their fourth Premier League game of the season after the international break on September 11.

West Ham United finished 6th on the table in the 2020-21 season. The Hammers have qualified for the Europa League this season. Moyes will be hoping to help his team go one better and grab an elusive Champions League spot this season

